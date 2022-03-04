Soon, Knucks will unveil his forthcoming body of work Alpha Place, which has already been led by the well-received singles “Bando,” “Hide & Seek,” and “Alpha House” with Venna. Today (Mar. 4), the British emcee continues to build his momentum with “Leon the Professional,” a self-produced offering that borrows its title and concept from the 90’s French film of the same name:

“They all have the same reason to call, oh, what a big misfortune if blank ceases to breathe anymore, Mac on the mantel, teeth in the drawer, if you ask him, he’ll call it his callin’, course he’s the one that’s receiving the call, if a price on your head in the mornin’, call money up like there’s Ps on the wall, when the payment is set, just need a name and address, a couple pictures never hurt, man wanna be certain he aimin’ correct, a scar on his arm and the nape of the neck…”

Mixing that movie’s theme with his own life story, the LX-directed video for “Leon the Professional” takes viewers to North West London’s Kilburn neighborhood and Alpha House, the building that resides within and represents Knucks‘ upbringing. The rest of the clip brings the song’s lines to vivid reality — Knucks becomes an assassin like Jean Reno’s Léon, soon to become a target himself by the clip’s end.

Upon its eventual arrival, Alpha Place will follow 2020’s London Class, a critically acclaimed effort that came with 12 cuts and collaborations alongside Venna, Sam Wise, Loyle Carner, KXYZ, and Kadiata. Prior to that, Knucks kept his exponentially growing fans fed with 2019’s Nrg 105, which saw assists from Oscar #Worldpeace and Wretch 32.

Press play on Knucks‘ “Leon the Professional” video below. Hopefully, we’ll be getting a release date for Alpha Place in the coming weeks.