It’s looking like Knucks fans will soon be eating well. Earlier this month, the North West London talent appeared on “COLORS” to perform “Bando” and “Alpha House,” the latter of which seems to borrow from an Erykah Badu classic and sees him delivering vivid bars about his less than ideal upbringing:

“Young bull at the top of the block with the white front door and the corner subtle, cool, but he always in trouble, why you think his bredrins called him Knuckles? Ten years old in beef, dad thinks street’s takin’ over me, mumsy prayin’ for me, but there ain’t enough beads on the rosary, raised by the wolves from young, but still in the jungle like Mowgli, always up front when the olders speak, so was never as dumb as ones s’posed to be…”

Today (Feb. 3), “Alpha House” gets a new visual alongside another new single titled “Hide & Seek,” which comes courtesy of Emile Ebrahim Kelly and begins with black-and-white shots of Knucks roaming around the very stomping grounds that the initial cut is named after. Things then move into color, and viewers can see a younger version of Knucks and a friend playing soccer — unfortunately, happier times quickly switch to darker moments, as said friend grows up to find himself at odds with the streets and law enforcement. Frequent collaborators Kadiata and Venna can also be spotted in the midst of the story.

Both “Alpha House” and “Hide & Seek” are expected to appear on Knucks‘ forthcoming release Alpha Place. Upon its arrival, said body of work will follow the critically acclaimed effort London Class, which made landfall in 2020 and contained 12 tracks with (in addition to the aforementioned) contributions from Sam Wize, KXYZ, and Loyle Carner. Alpha Place will also be promoted by a tour of the same name, which kicks off this May — tickets for that go live this week.

Check out both Knucks‘ “Alpha House / Hide & Seek” video and the dates for the upcoming tour below.