Wendy Williams is back! Following the cancelation of her iconic daytime television show, the renowned journalist has plans to launch a new podcast, TMZ reports.

The last episode of “The Wendy Williams Show” aired on June 17, 2022. According to an inside source, “last week was a tough week” for the journalist. Now, Williams reveals that she has “bowed out gracefully,” after 13 successful seasons, and is looking ahead to the future.

As previously reported by REVOLT, Sherri Shepherd was tapped to take over the television show following her stint as an interim host. After grappling with ongoing health issues, including a Graves’ disease diagnosis, Williams had not appeared on the show since July 2021.

“We all have a great love and affinity for Wendy, who grew into a true icon during her 12 incredible seasons as the solo host of a live, daily talk show dishing on ‘Hot Topics’ and interviewing celebrities,” said the presidents of show distributor Debmar-Mercury in a February announcement. “Since Wendy is still not available to host the show as she continues on her road to recovery, we believe it is best for our fans, stations and advertising partners to start making this transition now. We hope to be able to work with Wendy again in the future, and continue to wish her a speedy and full recovery.”

When asked what new projects are on the radar, she told TMZ, “A podcast, of course.” She also shared the new medium will make her “more money” than the self-titled show. Her manager, Will Selby, has been tapped as the executive producer.

The Radio Hall of Fame inductee has reportedly been in conversation with potential guests including Fat Joe, Snoop Dogg, the Kardashians, and the Trumps. Currently, she is looking to partner with just the right digital streaming platform to bring the project to life.