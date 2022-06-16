By Angel Saunders
  /  06.16.2022

Fresh off of her EGOT status announcement, Jennifer Hudson has more great news to share. The multitalented artist has landed a new daytime talk show titled, “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”

Earlier this week (June 13) is when the EGOT news broke, launching her success to new heights. Today (June 16), we learned that Hudson will host a new series set to air this fall.

In a promo flyer for the upcoming project, “lighting up daytime” is the promise it makes to viewers.

The talk show, backed by Warner Bros., is slated for a Sept. 12 release and is said to be produced by the team behind “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

The latter recently ended after nearly two decades on air, and now many of the show’s producers are rumored to be on board for the Respect actress’ new endeavor.

While speaking of Hudson, Mike Darnell (president of Warner Bros. Unscripted Television) said in a recent interview with Variety, “I knew who she was, and she’s still a Chicago native who is down to earth, authentic, easygoing, and funny as hell.” He continued, “I knew we could translate that into a talk show.”

He added, “We did the pilot and I’ve got to tell you, she was great. I had not experienced that since I’ve been here.”

Reports say the series is 95 percent cleared in the country and should be nationally syndicated by its premiere.

The “If This Isn’t Love” singer’s team will consist of former “Ellen” executive producers Mary Connelly, Andy Lassner and Corey Palent. The trio will take on showrunner roles for Hudson.

“I can’t believe I get to say this, but welcome to my show!!!” Hudson said in a social media post. “Let’s light up daytime beginning September 12th! Wait a minute, that’s my birthday!!!” she added.

 

