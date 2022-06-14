Coi Leray continues to carve her own lane as an entertainer. Over the course of 2022, the 25-year-old has quickly rose to fame as a household name. Her life is a testament that one can always speak the life that they want into existence.

After signing to Republic Records in 2019, Leray had dreams of landing a Sprite commercial. So much so, that the New Jersey native created a spoof ad for the brand. Now, she is celebrating the real thing thanks to a recent collaboration.

“I first had Sprite when I was like eight,” she shared. “It’s so funny because I actually have a video and I’m gonna send it to Sprite. This was right before I got signed in 2019 and I did a fake Sprite commercial. It’s hilarious because we were in the back of an arena, you know, and they have those rooms with lockers and stuff in it with Sprite all over the room. I was like, ‘let’s do a Sprite commercial.’ It was so random. I would never have thought that from that time, I would actually have a whole song in a Sprite campaign.”

New song for #SpriteLimelight drops at MIDNIGHT!! Worked hard on this to make something different that felt try to who I am 👀 full trailer w/ @sprite here: https://t.co/C9qYqZKZC2 #SpritePartner 🧑🏽‍🎤🆑🌎💚 https://t.co/py68zY9g7d — TrendSetter ⭐️ (@coi_leray) June 10, 2022

The “Blick Blick” emcee worked alongside Grammy-Award-winning artist James Black for the Sprite Limelight track and explains how the track is like nothing her fans have ever witnessed.

“Normally, I always write from experience. I’m one of those people that you know, as an artist in this day and age, I use a lot of curse words and stuff with my potty mouth,” she expressed. “But I would say that this was a time when I didn’t want to curse. I felt like this was such a universal song and such a universal global moment, you know? You’ll find Sprite everywhere. No matter what city or country you’re in, you can find it. I just wanted the song to be on that level.”