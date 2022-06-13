On Sunday night (June 12), Jennifer Hudson celebrated a rare achievement when she reached EGOT status at the 75th annual Tony Awards in New York City.

The high honor is reserved for a select group of talented individuals who have earned an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony award. Hudson’s win at last night’s ceremony for her work as a producer for A Strange Loop made her the 17th person to join the highly regarded club.

During the history-making evening, the “American Idol” alum became the second Black woman to receive an EGOT after actress, comedian and talk-show host Whoopi Goldberg won in 2002.

Michael R. Jackson, the playwright behind A Strange Loop, said the show is “a musical about a young Black gay man named Usher who works as an usher at a Broadway show who is writing a musical about a young Black gay man named Usher who works as an usher at a Broadway show … who is caught in a self-referential loop of his own self hatred,” according to NPR.

The show had 11 nominations, the most for any of the nominees.

Hudson’s awards that boosted her to EGOT status include a Daytime Emmy for her role as executive producer for the Virtual Reality (VR) animated film Baby Yaga, Grammy awards for The Color Purple and her 2008 debut self-titled studio album, and an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in Dreamgirls alongside Beyonce, Eddie Murphy and Jamie Foxx.

John Legend, Audrey Hepburn, Barbra Streisand and Cher have EGOTs as well.

In 2020, the Respect actress told People magazine, “I got a dog and named it Oscar, and then I won my Oscar. And then I got a dog and named it Grammy, and then I won my Grammy,” she said. “So I think I should get some dogs and name them Emmy and Tony — and it’ll give me good luck and I’ll win. [They’re] like my good luck charms.”

Other highlights from the multi-talented star’s career are NAACP Image Awards, a People’s Choice Award and a BAFTA Award.

Last night’s show honored the top performances of the theater industry, after the pandemic caused two years of Broadway disruptions. Ariana DeBose, an Academy Award winner and Tony Award nominee, hosted the ceremony, which aired on CBS.