By Angel Saunders
  /  06.16.2022

In a video posted on social media Tuesday (June 14), a Black Sanford, Florida teen who identified himself as Jermaine says he was racially profiled while driving through his friend’s neighborhood.

“I was racially profiled while driving through my [friend’s] neighborhood,” the caption begins.

“They didn’t like the way I was driving, so they felt the need to hit my car with a cone, and throw a rock through my window. All I wanted to do was de-escalate until police came, because I wasn’t about to get charges pressed on me for no reason,” he wrote.

Photos and video show a car with its back window smashed, with a noticeable dent and scrapes underneath.

The footage appears to show the aftermath of the incident, with Jermaine (who does not appear on camera) taking video of the damage to his vehicle. As he records, four white, middle-aged residents — three men and one woman — can be seen yelling at him, with two men angrily approaching the teen.

One of the men says Jermaine was “burning out, racing through [his] fucking neighborhood.”

Another man then approaches Jermaine and begins to yell at him as well. The teen asks the man to “get out of [his] face.”

“I’m not in your face,” the man who is in close proximity to the teen says.

Get out of my neighborhood,” he yells.

Before the video began, there could have been discussion about a weapon because Jermaine, who appears to be alone in the situation, asks, “Who got the gun?”

“You’re the one that would get the gun,” the white woman tells the Black teen.

After the video was posted to social media, gaining thousands of views, comments and reposts, Jermaine gave an update that two of the men seen in the video were arrested.

According to Heavy, the men have been identified as Donald Eugene Corsi and Howard Oral Hughes and are both facing felony charges. Their mugshots were released by the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office.

On June 15, a woman claiming to be Jermaine’s sister tweeted, “Yesterday my 16-year-old brother was racially profiled in a neighborhood in Sanford, Florida, the same city as Trayvon Martin. Luckily, he had a different fate. I commend my brother for how he reacted in the situation. They tried to throw a brick at his head, And missed.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by JJ 🖤 (@jermaine.j11)

Trending
The Crew League

King Combs vs. Pardison Fontaine (Semi-Finals) | ‘The Crew League’ (S2, Ep. 6)

In the most dramatic Crew League game yet, King Combs and The CYN Mob battle against Pardison Fontaine ...
By Isha Thorpe
  /  07.09.2021
Watch

Watch Lucky Daye set the vibes with a sexy performance of his hit single "Over"

In honor of Black Music Month, REVOLT has teamed up with Xfinity and Grammy award-winning ...
By REVOLT
  /  06.13.2022
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Mary J. Blige, Dwyane Wade and more speak at the 2022 Time100 Gala

Kennedy Rue attended the 2022 Time100 Gala with some amazing red carpet celebrity interviews with ...
By REVOLT
  /  06.10.2022
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

"REVOLT Black News Weekly's" Revolutionary of the Week: Ryan Logan’s police outreach program

New York Giants safety Logan Ryan’s Alternative Solutions Training teaches police officers self-defense and de-escalation ...
By REVOLT
  /  06.10.2022
View More