“The Wendy Williams Show” is coming to an end amid Williams’ ongoing health battle. Sherri Shepherd will reportedly fill the famous host’s slot with her own syndicated daytime talk show, “Sherri.”

Williams’ oft-viral broadcast is slated to continue through the end of this season, according to Deadline, with a list of rotating guest hosts that will includes Shepherd.

When the news surfaced online today (Feb. 22), Williams’ spokesperson, Howard Bragman, released an official statement hinting that she could return sometime in the future. “It’s been a challenging time for Wendy as she deals with her health issues. She is incredibly grateful to [producer-distributor] Debmar-Mercury, to Sherri and everybody else who has supported the show through this time,” Bragman said.

“She, more than anyone, understands the reality of syndicated television — you can’t go to the marketplace and sell a show that’s ‘The Maybe Wendy Show,'” he continued. “She understands why this decision was made from a business point of view, and she has been assured by Debmar-Mercury that should her health get to a point where she can host again and should her desire be that she hosts again that she would be back on TV at that time.”

Mort Marcus and Ira Bernstein, co-presidents at Debmar-Mercury, called the moment “bittersweet.”

“This is also a bitter-sweet moment for us and our partners at Fox,” they said in a statement to Deadline. “We all have a great love and affinity for Wendy, who grew into a true icon during her 12 incredible seasons as the solo host of a live, daily talk show dishing on ‘Hot Topics’ and interviewing celebrities. Since Wendy is still not available to host the show as she continues on her road to recovery, we believe it is best for our fans, stations and advertising partners to start making this transition now. We hope to be able to work with Wendy again in the future, and continue to wish her a speedy and full recovery.”

Sherry will merge pop culture, talk, entertainment and comedy on her upcoming show slated to premiere in the fall. “I am thankful to Debmar-Mercury and Fox for partnering with me on this show and look forward to this new journey,” she said.