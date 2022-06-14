“The Wendy Williams Show” has been airing all season this year without its original host, and this week, the show will officially share its final episode. The daytime talk show has been playing on television screens all across the United States for 13 seasons as one of the biggest hits in talk show history. It is coming to a grand closing as a result of Wendy Williams’ ongoing battle with health-related issues.

“The final original episode of ‘The Wendy Williams Show’ will air on Friday, June 17, with a video tribute to the iconic host. The series comes to an end after 13 successful years in syndication,” a spokesperson for the show says in a statement to Variety.

When the news about Williams taking a hiatus from the show initially surfaced online back in February, Williams’ spokesperson, Howard Bragman, released an official statement hinting that she could still return sometime in the future. “It’s been a challenging time for Wendy as she deals with her health issues. She is incredibly grateful to [producer-distributor] Debmar-Mercury, to Sherri and everybody else who has supported the show through this time,” Bragman said.

“She, more than anyone, understands the reality of syndicated television — you can’t go to the marketplace and sell a show that’s ‘The Maybe Wendy Show,’” he continued. “She understands why this decision was made from a business point of view, and she has been assured by Debmar-Mercury that should her health get to a point where she can host again and should her desire be that she hosts again that she would be back on TV at that time.”

This fall, Shepherd will be launching her own nationally-syndicated talk show, titled “Sherri,” which will takeover the time slots currently occupied by “The Wendy Williams Show” on the Fox owned-and-operated stations.