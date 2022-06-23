Earlier this month, the legendary Jennifer Hudson shared her exciting news that she has landed a new daytime talk show titled “The Jennifer Hudson Show.” Announced with a flyer that read “lighting up daytime,” the new series is officially expected to air this September. Today (June 23), Hudson has shared the first official glimpse to prepare fans for what is to come.

“I’ve lived a lot of life, but I’m still here,” Hudson says to open up the trailer as scenes of the filming process flash across the screen. “Now it’s time to sit down and have some fun. I want to talk to somebody. Nothing makes me happier than to see everybody shine and know that they have a light within them. On the show you’re going to get quality, you’re going to get honesty, you’re going to get all of my heart, and don’t forget the fun.”

The series hails from Warner Bros. Unscripted Television and Telepictures and also comes from many of the same producers who worked on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” It will tape in the same studio on the Warner Bros. lot as “Ellen” but with an entirely new set. “The Jennifer Hudson Show” will be an hour long and syndicated on a daily basis.

In additional exciting news, Hudson recently reached EGOT status after her victorious night at the 75th annual Tony Awards in New York City earlier this month. She was honored during the ceremony for her work as a producer for “A Strange Loop,” which makes her the 17th person to join the EGOT club.

Hudson’s prolific resume of awards also include Grammy awards for The Color Purple and her 2008 debut self-titled studio album, a Daytime Emmy for her role as executive producer for the animated film Baby Yaga, and an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in Dreamgirls.