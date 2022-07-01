Lil Wayne and sports journalist Skip Bayless have formed a unique bond over the years. The two have developed a friendship and even visit each other’s homes on the regular. But after Skip’s last visit to Weezy’s house, Lil Wayne might not be having him over in the near future.

The “Undisputed” co-host took to Instagram on Thursday (June 30) and posted a flick of the two hanging out in Wayne’s house. Skip can be seen wearing a Dallas Cowboys shirt, which Wayne does not seem to be too thrilled about in the photo. According to Skip, Wayne believes the shirt has brought some bad energy to his space.

“Ernestine and I had a great time last night at Lil Wayne’s,” Skip captioned on Instagram. “I couldn’t resist wearing my favorite Cowboy T-shirt just to irritate him, because he despises all things Cowboys (except Micah). Now, after I desecrated his house by entering into it wearing such blasphemy, Wayne fears it will be haunted.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Skip Bayless (@skipbayless)

It just so happens that Wayne is a die-hard Green Bay Packers fan, which Skip is well aware of. The Green Bay Packers are conference rivals of none other than the Dallas Cowboys. The rival teams have played a total of 37 times against each other with the Packers winning 20-17. Both teams also played against each other in the playoffs eight times.

Skip definitely knows how to get under his friend’s skin. In February, he was at the rapper’s home and this time, sported a pair of LeBron James sneakers. Lil Wayne is of course a huge Lakers fan. Sports fans are more than familiar with Skip’s very critical takes on LeBron. This wasn’t the first time the sports enthusiast trolled his friend, and it probably won’t be the last.