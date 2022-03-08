Sports commentator Skip Bayless is no stranger to controversy among athletes whenever he states his opinion. This type of energy has gained him a reputation for being a sports media troll as opposed to being a neutral party in his expertise. While he may get paid to evaluate sport performance on the like Antonio Brown or LeBron James, one person who was not a fan of his comments is Nina Westbrook.

The wife of Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook didn’t take to kindly for Bayless’ petty antics and took to her Instagram story to air out her annoyance. Nina, who works as a marriage and family therapist, called the reporting veteran out on Friday.

Nina said, “I just found out that @skipbayless blocked me on Twitter… as though I’m the one [constantly] harassing him and calling him out of his name.” She continued, “Mr Bayless. I’m a real person. If you’re able to use your platform to degrade my husband and constantly call him out of his name, then at least be adult enough to deal with the consequences of your actions. Don’t try to erase me from your reality to make yourself feel better about your choices.”

Nina Westbrook, Russell Westbrook’s wife is a legend pic.twitter.com/LNoexJ9yBc — J 🐳 (@RockTheBabyRuss) March 4, 2022



Russell, whose been categorized as a poor performer since joining the Los Angeles Lakers, has received no mercy from sports critics especially Bayless.