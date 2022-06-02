By Shanique Yates
  /  06.02.2022

Football fans across the nation mourn the loss of former NFL player, Marion Barber III, after reports that he was found dead in his apartment on Wednesday (June 1).

The 38-year-old spent the bulk of his career in the profesional league with the Dallas Cowboys. He was drafted by the Texas team in 2005 and played with the team for six years.

In March 2012, Barber retired after seven years in the NFL, ending his career as a player for the Chicago Bears.

“Marion was an old-school, hard-nosed football player who ran with the will to win every down. He had a passion for the game and love for his coaches and teammates,” said the Cowboys in a statement. “Our hearts go out to Marion’s family and friends during this difficult time.”

While no cause of death has been provided, Frisco, Texas, police discovered his body after responding to a welfare call at an apartment that was believed to be leased by Barber.

Throughout his career, Barber garnered a total of 4,780 rushing yards and 53 touchdowns. However, former Cowboys running back coach Skip Peete, wants the world to remember him for being an “unbelievable person.”

“I think the thing that maybe a lot of you don’t know about him is that he was an unbelievable person. He’d give you the shirt off his back, invite people over to his house, cook dinner for them,” said Peete. “He would stop by my home, play with my kids when they were young. Very personable in that way.”

Although it’s been 12 years since he’s coached Barber, Peete says he meant so much to not only him, but everyone that he came into contact with.

“The man I’m going to remember is the guy I coached, how he came in this building every single day, what he meant to his friends and what he meant to me, the guys he played with and the determination to try to make everyone a little bit better,” he continued.

At this time Frisco Police and the Collin County Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating the incident.

