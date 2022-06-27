By Jon Powell
  /  06.27.2022

Yesterday (June 26), Sha’Carri Richardson sent a strong message to reporters after falling short during the USA Track & Field Outdoor Championships. Refusing to take any questions, the sprinter made a statement in regards to what she feels is a lack of respect from the media:

What I have to say, y’all can all take this interview and do whatever you want to do with it. I’m coming to speak, not only just on my behalf, but on all athletes’ behalf, that when you guys do interviews, y’all should respect athletes more. Y’all should understand them, coming from whether they’re winning, whether they’re losing, whatever the case may be, athletes deserve way more respect than when y’all just come and throw cameras into their faces.”

She continued, “Understand how an athlete operates and then ask your questions. Then be more understanding of the fact that they are still human, no matter just to the fact that y’all are just trying to get something to put out in an article to make a dollar. Thank you.”

Richardson took part in the aforementioned event’s 200-meter semifinals, where she placed fifth with a time of 22.47 seconds. Last Thursday also saw her failing to advance from the preliminary heat in the 100-meter race, finishing with a time of 11.31.

Despite the disappointment, Richardson isn’t letting up on her athletic career, promising to “bring some Texas drip” to the Diamond League that takes place in Europe:

“I would describe this season as part of my journey, and that my journey is a long walk that is not over, no matter critics, no matter media, no matter the flesh involved … My journey is mine and I’m so excited to keep walking it.”

Check out a video clip of Sha’Carri Richardson‘s comments to the media below.

