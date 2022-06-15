New York rapper Remy Ma recently sat down with the ladies of the “See The Thing Is … ” podcast, and during the conversation the women discussed what it means to be a true lyricist.

“Contrary to popular belief, again, you have to write it. You, you are the person that has to write it,” the “All the Way Up” rapper said of those who don’t write their own bars.

She continued, “They’re a great karaoke personality; they’re great at karaoke. Wordplay is very important. Most of the people that are considered the greats, they’re really smart.”

The “Shether” artist added that true rappers who take pride in their work are highly skilled in the way that they creatively express their stories through entertaining rhymes.

“There’s this misconception that, ‘Oh, a rapper, you’re just a rapper, rappers are dumb.’ Yeah, the wack ones. The good ones are really fucking — not even just big words, just the way that they’re able to play with them, and they’re funny. They’re comedians in a way. Those are the things to me that makes you a rapper-rapper,” she said.

Earlier this year, Remy found herself in hot water after she weighed in on Doja Cat during a REVOLT “Drink Champs” interview.

“I don’t think she’s a rapper. Let’s be clear with that. They put her in the rapper category. I don’t think she’s a rapper. But she makes dope records, and I think she’s dope,” the Terror Squad hitmaker said of Doja.

Remy later clarified her statements in an interview by saying, “I thought I was giving [her] a compliment. Her whole entourage or fan base came for my life. I was like, ‘I thought I said something good!’”

The “Melanin Magic” rapper also asked the host not to bring up Doja anymore during their conversation.