It’s been nearly three months since the infamous Will Smith Oscars slap, yet more details surrounding the event continue to unfold. This time, Tyler Perry is sharing what took place after the incident.

As he reflected on what happened, the 52-year-old said that Smith was in disbelief about what took place. Perry also cleared up rumors that he comforted the actor following the slap.

“There’s a difference between comforting and deescalating, that’s number one,” he explained. “And I left early to get to Chris to make sure he was okay. Being friends with both of them has been very difficult.”

Additionally, the Madea creator confirmed that he told Smith that his actions were “wrong in no uncertain terms.”

“And I’ll tell you, when we walked over to him, he was devastated. He couldn’t believe what happened. He couldn’t believe he did it,” Perry recalled. “I’m looking at this man in his eyes going, ‘What are you doing? This is your night.’ And to get all the way to this moment, winning an Oscar, that was one of the crowning moments of his career that he wanted so desperately, and to have something like that happen…”

Perry isn’t the only celebrity who has spoken out since the 2022 Oscars. Everyone from Vivica A. Fox to Wanda Sykes and even Jada Pinkett Smith have used their platforms to address what happened. Smith also shared his sentiments afterwards. In a statement shared to social media, he called his own behavior “unacceptable and inexcusable.”

According to the renowned entertainer, the Men in Black actor is in a period of healing and deep self-reflection.

“I think he is very much in reflection of trying to figure out what happened,” Perry continued. “Because what I’ll tell you is I just read his book, and there’s this moment about not being able to protect his mother [as a child]. I know that feeling — I’m getting chills just thinking about it. I know that feeling of being a man and thinking about the little boy. And if that trauma is not dealt with right away, as you get older it will show up in the most inappropriate, most horrible time. I know Will. I know him well.”