A man has been arrested after threatening to blow up Tyler Perry Studios. Coles Arrasheed called the studio in an effort to speak with Tyler Perry, but became enraged after a receptionist told him ‘no.’

TMZ reports that Arrasheed called the studio’s main number on May 13 and demanded to speak to Perry. After the receptionist told him that it was impossible, he became so angry that he began to speak gibberish which scared the receptionist and prompted her to hang up and block the number.

Tyler Perry Studios is a 330-acre lot located in Atlanta, Georgia that is home to the former Fort McPherson army base which was home to confederate soldiers during the Civil War.

The major motion picture studio is now one of the largest production facilities in the country and features forty buildings on the National Register of Historic Places, 12 purpose-built sound stages, 200 acres of green space along with a diverse backlot.

Perry’s rise to fame as a producer, writer, actor and director first began under his stage plays which included the iconic Mabel “Madea” character who he says was inspired by his aunt and mother.

“The nurturing part of Madea comes from my mother, who would open the doors of our home to you no matter who you were,” he previously told ESSENCE. “My aunt inspired the pistol-packing, the wig, and the voice. She over pronounces her words and puts an ‘r’ on everything to make it sound proper.”

Per the police report, following the incident she uncovered a voicemail from Arrasheed where he allegedly threatened to “blow the place to high heaven.” It was this that caused the receptionist to alert authorities.

Arrasheed was brought into the Fulton County Jail on a felony charge and has since been released on a $5,000 bond.