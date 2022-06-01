Two months have passed since the March 27 Oscars slap and Jada Pinkett Smith thinks it’s time for all parties involved to come together for a positive discussion.

On today’s (June 1) episode of “Red Table Talk,” Pinkett Smith addressed the camera head-on and said, “About Oscar night. My deepest hope is that these two intelligent, capable men have an opportunity to heal, talk this out and reconcile.”

She continued, “With the state of the world today, we need ’em both, and we all actually need one another more than ever.”

Pinkett Smith’s comment about the current state of the world comes after last month’s highly publicized tragic mass shootings. On May 14, a racially motivated attack was carried out in Buffalo, New York. 10 Black people were fatally shot in the incident. About a week later, on May 24, a gunman walked into an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas and killed 21 people. Of the victims, 19 were children and two were adults.

The “Red Table Talk” host ended her discussion by saying, “Until then, Will and I are continuing to do what we have done for the last 28 years — and that’s [to] keep figuring out this thing called life together. Thank you for listening.”

As previously reported by REVOLT, a joke that Chris Rock told on stage at the 94th Academy Awards about Pinkett Smith’s lack of hair prompted her husband Will Smith to physically assault Rock during the live event. The actress suffers from the hair loss disease alopecia.

Rock’s brother later addressed the situation by stating that the comedian was unaware of Pinkett Smith’s condition. While no criminal charges were filed, Smith was subsequently banned from attending the ceremony for the next 10 years.

Since the incident, none of the parties have gone into extreme detail on the situation.