As previously reported by REVOLT yesterday (April 20), the trailer for the new season of “Red Table Talk” was made public. Jada Pinkett Smith has since released a statement regarding her family’s “healing” after the now-infamous Oscars slap.

In a post on social media, Pinkett Smith stated, “CONSIDERING ALL THAT HAS HAPPENED IN THE LAST FEW WEEKS, THE SMITH FAMILY HAS BEEN FOCUSING ON DEEP HEALING. SOME OF THE DISCOVERIES AROUND OUR HEALING WILL BE SHARED AT THE TABLE WHEN THE TIME CALLS.”

She continued, “UNTIL THEN! THE TABLE WILL CONTINUE OFFERING ITSELF TO POWERFUL, INSPIRING AND HEALING TESTIMONIES LIKE THAT OF OUR INCREDIBLY IMPRESSIVE FIRST GUEST. THANKS FOR JOINING US, JADA.”

The post is now deleted, but that hasn’t stopped multiple users from screenshotting and reposting — with many news outlets also jumping on the story.

Pinkett Smith’s new season of “Red Table Talk” has been an extremely hot topic following the events at the 94th Academy Awards on March 27. Many wondered if the family would use their platform to discuss the altercation between Will Smith and Chris Rock.

Since the live slap, Will Smith has been banned from the Oscars for a decade. Plenty of celebrities have spoken about the assault, some Team Smith and others Team Rock. The FCC has received dozens of complaints due to the physical violence shown plus the profanity used. Hollywood execs have reportedly chosen to put certain upcoming movies featuring Smith on pause. There have even been offers for a celebrity boxing match between Smith and Rock from celebs like Ray J and Jake Paul — all of which would have made for great topics for a “Red Table Talk” season premiere.

As for now, we can expect to see a few familiar faces. “Yoga” singer Janelle Monae will be pulling up a chair at the table to discuss what led her to come out. Other guests include Ayleen Charlotte (who dated the “Tinder Swindler”) and the parents of former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst. They will appear on the series to discuss the tragic death of their daughter who sadly took her life in January.

“Red Table Talk” will air new episodes each Wednesday exclusively on Facebook Watch.