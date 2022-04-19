Jada Pinkett Smith’s “Red Table Talk” will return, but there’s no sign of Will Smith or the aftermath of the Oscars incident insight according to the season’s new line up.

As the series heads into Season 5, a few big celebrity names make up the guest list, but there’s no clear sign that her husband will come to the table to clear up the chatter following the awards show in which he slapped fellow comedian Chris Rock. The reason that this is raising eyebrows is due to the fact that in the past, the Smith’s have been no stranger to airing out their issues on the platform.

According to promos for the Emmy-award-winning show, a variety of topics are highlighted but the infamous slap did not make the cut.

Aside from appearances from celebrities like 8-time Grammy nominee Janelle Monáe, who shares on her decision to come out later in life. She will also shed light on her father’s drug addiction and the role that it played on her life’s experiences.

Per the trailer, she is also joined by her mother Janice Hawthorne, who chimes, “I’m just happy someone invited me,” in the clip to promote the show’s return.

Other guests include the parents of former Miss USA Chelsie Kryst, who tragically jumped from her New York sky rise apartment back in January as well as “Tinder Swindler” victim Ayleen Charlotte.

Despite false reports that Jada has spoken out since the incident, the most that the “Set it Off” actress has said about the event was a meme shared to her Instagram feed that read “This is a season for healing and I’m here for it.”

The “Red Table Talk” will also continued to be hosted by the dynamic trio including Jada, her daughter Willow Smith, and her mother Adrienne Banfield Norris, who is also affectionately known as “Gammy.”

Fans can expect new episodes every Wednesday starting tomorrow (April 20).