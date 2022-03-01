Simon Leviev, the man at the center of the Netflix documentary The Tinder Swindler, is now being sued by the children of Israeli Russian diamond tycoon Lev Leviev. The lawsuit was filed in Israel‘s Tel Aviv Magistrate’s Court, and names Zevulun Leviev, Ayelet Leviev Jacobson, Ruthy Leviev Yelizarov, and Chagit Leviev Sofiev and the plaintiffs, along with the family’s company LLD Diamonds USA LTD.

According to court documents obtained by The Times of Israel, the complaint accuses Simon of deliberately using the Leviev name for criminal misdeeds:

“For a long time, he [Simon] has been making false representations as being the son of Lev Leviev and receiving numerous benefits (including material ones), cunningly and using false words, claiming to be a member of the Leviev Family, and that his family will pay and bear the costs of his benefits.”

Leviev family attorney Guy Ophir also confirmed the lawsuit via his website, and further explained that any finances recouped as a result of the filing will also be used to pay back Simon’s alleged victims:

“In the coming days a monetary claim will also be filed against the crook and anyone who has been involved in his past and present actions. Similarly, a lawsuit will be filed against the sites that chose to join the crook and allow him to sell paid greetings while exploiting his victims. The Leviev family intends to donate the money it obtains to its other victims.”

According to various reports and the aforementioned documentary, Simon Leviev — born Simon Yehuda Hayut — used Tinder (who has now banned him, along with other dating apps) to con various women across Europe in a Ponzi scheme between 2017 and 2019, managing to steal an estimated $10 million USD during that time frame. In addition to prison stints in Finland and Israel, Simon is also said to be wanted in other countries for various fraud-related charges.

For reference, you can check out the trailer for The Tinder Swindler below.