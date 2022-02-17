A Los Angeles judge has approved Lil Peep’s mother’s wrongful death lawsuit, which she filed against the late rapper’s former management company First Access Entertainment.

According to Rolling Stone, Judge Teresa A. Beaudet ruled on Wednesday (Feb. 16) that Peep’s mother Liza Womack “demonstrated a casual connection” between the management company’s alleged negligence toward her son and his fatal drug overdose in 2017.

The judge added that First Access Entertainment created a “very dangerous” environment for Peep during his “Come Over When You’re Sober Tour” in 2017 and said they could have done more to prevent his death, such as having potentially life-saving devices on hand like Narcan.

“If you’re going to create an environment like that where drugs are flowing and you’re providing it and hey, you actually don’t have any life-saving device or any Narcan to help people who are going to have a problem with these drugs, it seems to me you are creating a very dangerous situation there,” Judge Beaudet said.

However, the court dismissed negligence and wrongful death claims against Peep’s former co-manager Bryant “Chase” Ortega.

According to Rolling Stone; First Access Entertainment, Peep’s tour manager Belinda Mercer and Womack will head to trial over the suit in March of 2023.

Last month, Womack filed a 372-page docket of what she claimed was “inculpatory” evidence against Mercer and the company, which included text messages.

Peep tragically passed away at 21 years old in 2017 on his tour bus in Arizona. Medical examiners ruled his death an accidental overdose and said he died from the combined effects of fentanyl and benzodiazepine alprazolam.

Since his death, Womack has continued to protect her son’s legacy and interact with his fans. Last year, she hosted a public memorial in honor of his birthday with pop-up events around the world.