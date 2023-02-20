From one GOAT to another, last night (Feb. 19), JAY-Z took part in the NBA All-Star Game tribute to LeBron James after the 38-year-old league veteran broke the record for most points scored in an NBA career on Feb. 7. Like many others, JAY-Z has known and watched James ascend to greatness in the basketball world since his high school days. In his tribute video, he praised the Los Angeles Lakers star for what he has brought to the league.

“Being able to perform at a high level for a long period of time, that’s excellence,” HOV said. “Long after you’re gone, people may look at your name and be like, ‘That’s what greatness is.'”

“There’s not many you can compare LeBron to. A 19-time All-Star, a remarkable feat. The all-time leading scorer — all-time! I mean, what can you say?” he added.

On Tuesday, Feb. 7, James broke the NBA record with a 2-point shot in the final seconds of the third quarter during the Los Angeles Lakers game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Crypto.com Arena. After the game, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, the former record holder, passed the torch to James.

“To be able to be in the presence of such a legend and great as Kareem, it’s very humbling,” James said of Abdul-Jabbar. “Please give a standing ovation to the Captain, please.”

In his 20th season, James’ all-time career points currently stand at 38,411.

“He’s been through many iterations of the game, and in each era, he’s been the best,” JAY-Z continued. “‘The Chosen One,’ and that’s it.”

After a tribute to his longtime friend, JAY-Z transitioned into a hype video for this year’s NBA All-Star Game.

“All-Star energy is fun,” HOV said. “The players, they’re super excited to play with one another. The league is in a great place right now. Every team has major stars. Amazing, amazing performers.”

The 24-time Grammy Award winner continued by giving his perspective on watching NBA players play from a sideline standpoint.

“You know, this thing is happening within seconds,” he stated. “How did he see this person? How did he jump and adjust mid-air? You can’t help but react watching that. It’s the All-Star Game. The attitude. The swagger. The players get a chance to do things they wouldn’t normally do in a [regular] game. It’s like a childhood boyish energy where everyone is just happy to play the game that they love.”

