Photo: Tim Nwachukwu/Staff via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  02.20.2023

From one GOAT to another, last night (Feb. 19), JAY-Z took part in the NBA All-Star Game tribute to LeBron James after the 38-year-old league veteran broke the record for most points scored in an NBA career on Feb. 7. Like many others, JAY-Z has known and watched James ascend to greatness in the basketball world since his high school days. In his tribute video, he praised the Los Angeles Lakers star for what he has brought to the league.

“Being able to perform at a high level for a long period of time, that’s excellence,” HOV said. “Long after you’re gone, people may look at your name and be like, ‘That’s what greatness is.'”

“There’s not many you can compare LeBron to. A 19-time All-Star, a remarkable feat. The all-time leading scorer — all-time! I mean, what can you say?” he added.

On Tuesday, Feb. 7, James broke the NBA record with a 2-point shot in the final seconds of the third quarter during the Los Angeles Lakers game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Crypto.com Arena. After the game, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, the former record holder, passed the torch to James.

“To be able to be in the presence of such a legend and great as Kareem, it’s very humbling,” James said of Abdul-Jabbar. “Please give a standing ovation to the Captain, please.”

In his 20th season, James’ all-time career points currently stand at 38,411.

“He’s been through many iterations of the game, and in each era, he’s been the best,” JAY-Z continued. “‘The Chosen One,’ and that’s it.”

After a tribute to his longtime friend, JAY-Z transitioned into a hype video for this year’s NBA All-Star Game.

“All-Star energy is fun,” HOV said. “The players, they’re super excited to play with one another. The league is in a great place right now. Every team has major stars. Amazing, amazing performers.”

The 24-time Grammy Award winner continued by giving his perspective on watching NBA players play from a sideline standpoint.

“You know, this thing is happening within seconds,” he stated. “How did he see this person? How did he jump and adjust mid-air? You can’t help but react watching that. It’s the All-Star Game. The attitude. The swagger. The players get a chance to do things they wouldn’t normally do in a [regular] game. It’s like a childhood boyish energy where everyone is just happy to play the game that they love.”

Check out JAY-Z’s LeBron James tribute and All-Star Game hype video below:

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Brittney Griner marks WNBA return in one-year deal with the Phoenix Mercury

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.19.2023

Ghanaian soccer star Christian Atsu's body recovered from Syria-Turkey earthquake wreckage

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.19.2023

ASL interpreter Justina Miles dishes on signing for Rihanna's Super Bowl LVII performance

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.18.2023

Michael Blackson claims Giannis Antetokounmpo stole his dance move for Fortnite

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  02.18.2023

Lil Wayne joins NBA 2K23 as a playable character

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  02.17.2023

Shaq tells Rihanna Super Bowl LVII halftime show criticizers to "Shut the f*** up!"

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.17.2023

Rihanna fans clap back at veteran wrestler Goldberg over Super Bowl halftime show comments

By Jon Powell
  /  02.17.2023

Michael Jordan donates $10 million to Make-A-Wish for his 60th birthday

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.16.2023

Rihanna's Navy blasts Howard Stern following Super Bowl halftime show critique

By Jon Powell
  /  02.15.2023

Damar Hamlin hopes to "eventually" return to the NFL

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  02.14.2023

Jimmy Kimmel asks if Trump is "the b**ch who owes" Rihanna money after Super Bowl slander

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.14.2023

Rihanna sees massive spike in stream numbers after 2023 Super Bowl halftime show

By DJ First Class
  /  02.13.2023

Native American activists protest the Kansas City Chiefs, call for a name change

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  02.13.2023

Top 5 Super Bowl ads of 2023 ranked: Diddy For Uber One, Cardi B and Offset & more

By Payton Wilson
  /  02.13.2023

Rihanna's sign language interpreter gives viral 2023 Super Bowl performance

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.13.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
JAY-Z
LeBron James
nba
Sports

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Brittney Griner marks WNBA return in one-year deal with the Phoenix Mercury

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.19.2023

Ghanaian soccer star Christian Atsu's body recovered from Syria-Turkey earthquake wreckage

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.19.2023

ASL interpreter Justina Miles dishes on signing for Rihanna's Super Bowl LVII performance

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.18.2023

Michael Blackson claims Giannis Antetokounmpo stole his dance move for Fortnite

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  02.18.2023

Lil Wayne joins NBA 2K23 as a playable character

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  02.17.2023

Shaq tells Rihanna Super Bowl LVII halftime show criticizers to "Shut the f*** up!"

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.17.2023

Rihanna fans clap back at veteran wrestler Goldberg over Super Bowl halftime show comments

By Jon Powell
  /  02.17.2023

Michael Jordan donates $10 million to Make-A-Wish for his 60th birthday

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.16.2023

Rihanna's Navy blasts Howard Stern following Super Bowl halftime show critique

By Jon Powell
  /  02.15.2023

Damar Hamlin hopes to "eventually" return to the NFL

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  02.14.2023

Jimmy Kimmel asks if Trump is "the b**ch who owes" Rihanna money after Super Bowl slander

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.14.2023

Rihanna sees massive spike in stream numbers after 2023 Super Bowl halftime show

By DJ First Class
  /  02.13.2023

Native American activists protest the Kansas City Chiefs, call for a name change

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  02.13.2023

Top 5 Super Bowl ads of 2023 ranked: Diddy For Uber One, Cardi B and Offset & more

By Payton Wilson
  /  02.13.2023

Rihanna's sign language interpreter gives viral 2023 Super Bowl performance

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.13.2023
View More

Trending
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
News

Shaq tells Rihanna Super Bowl LVII halftime show criticizers to "Shut the f*** up!"

“All you superstars that [are] disrespectful and causing beef, shut your face,” Shaq said.
By Cierra Jones
  /  02.17.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Remy Ma on Gunna's plea deal: "You can't just call people a snitch"

“Where I’m from, you don’t call somebody a snitch unless you see the paperwork in ...
By Tabie Germain
  /  02.16.2023
View More