By Angel Saunders
  /  02.14.2023

On Sunday (Feb. 12), Drake’s 5-year-old son, Adonis Graham, gave his first public interview with Barstool Sports podcaster Caleb Pressley. Since then, the internet has not stopped gushing over the little star’s adorable sit-down for “Sundae Conversations.”

“Drizzy Drake’s son,” Pressley enthusiastically said to the tot at the start of the chat. While sipping on a kid-sized juice carton, the little boy asked, “What does that mean?” Skipping over the hosts’ statement, Adonis began discussing his life as a famous 5-year-old. “There’s a lot of friends of [mine] that are really nice to me.” The 30-year-old asked the child what his companions usually say to prove their friendship. “They say, ‘I like you because you’re being nice to me,’” he replied. He also shared that when they’re upset with him, he knows because they say, “I don’t like you because you’re being mean to me” — although he denied those claims.

Pressley then comedically packed on the pressure by asking Adonis if he was telling the truth. “I wasn’t mean to them,” he insisted. After a slight interrogation, Adonis confessed, “They were fighting me, so I [fought] them back.” The host dug deeper for details, asking how Drake’s little man handled the situation. After laughing and denying he would ever kick someone, the tyke admitted he has not yet mastered reading. “You think if you had a better dad, you’d know how to read?” Pressley asked. While glancing over to the “God’s Plan” rapper seated off-camera, the little boy responded, “This is my better dad.”

“The whole interview was hilarious, but Adonis was my favorite part. He said, ‘This is my better dad,’ and my heart melted,” one person who tuned in wrote on Twitter. Drake also spoke with Pressley and discussed topics such as the most beautiful women in the world being from his hometown of Toronto, and what parenting means to him. The father-son interview lasted just under 12 minutes and was quickly hailed a fan favorite. “This is hilarious,” one YouTube comment read. Another said, “Bruh, Drake is so much more laid back and funny [than] I would’ve expected from him in an interview. He needs to do more.”

See what others had to say about it below.

