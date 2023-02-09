As previously reported by REVOLT, famed dancer and television personality DJ Stephen “tWitch” Boss passed away on Dec. 13, 2022 in a California hotel. His death was ruled a suicide as a result of a gunshot wound to the head, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner.

Before the tragedy, the “So You Think You Can Dance” alum gained notoriety by keeping the audience entertained at “Ellen,” where he served as an emcee and co-executive producer. tWitch worked for the production from 2014 until 2022, when the popular program ended after a 19-season run. Earlier this week, one of Ellen DeGeneres’ foundations found an endearing way to keep his name alive. “As we celebrated the one-year anniversary of our Ellen Campus this past week, we took a moment to recognize a very special person who left us too soon. tWitch brought light to so many and was a wonderful friend to Ellen DeGeneres. In his honor, we planted this tree so he will be forever remembered on the campus,” an Instagram post read.

The photo showed a plaque with the words, “In Memory of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss and the light that he brought to the world. Planted in February 2023.” His memorial stands at the Ellen DeGeneres Campus of the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund in Rwanda, a conservation dedicated to protecting and housing primates. The day after his passing, DeGeneres posted a photo on social media of the two embracing while on the set of her self-titled show: “I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison [his wife] and his beautiful children — Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia.”

Since his death, DeGeneres has shared countless posts on Instagram of their happier times. “I will forever be grateful that the show ended with tWitch by my side,” one of the uploads noted. In another clip, she showed his first appearance at “Ellen” when he was a “guest DJ” for the day. Who knew they would end up sharing a special bond and working together for nearly a decade after.

Take a look at some of DeGeneres’ sweet tributes to tWitch below.

