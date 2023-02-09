Photo: NBC / Contributor via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  02.09.2023

As previously reported by REVOLT, famed dancer and television personality DJ Stephen “tWitch” Boss passed away on Dec. 13, 2022 in a California hotel. His death was ruled a suicide as a result of a gunshot wound to the head, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner.

Before the tragedy, the “So You Think You Can Dance” alum gained notoriety by keeping the audience entertained at “Ellen,” where he served as an emcee and co-executive producer. tWitch worked for the production from 2014 until 2022, when the popular program ended after a 19-season run. Earlier this week, one of Ellen DeGeneres’ foundations found an endearing way to keep his name alive. “As we celebrated the one-year anniversary of our Ellen Campus this past week, we took a moment to recognize a very special person who left us too soon. tWitch brought light to so many and was a wonderful friend to Ellen DeGeneres. In his honor, we planted this tree so he will be forever remembered on the campus,” an Instagram post read.

The photo showed a plaque with the words, “In Memory of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss and the light that he brought to the world. Planted in February 2023.” His memorial stands at the Ellen DeGeneres Campus of the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund in Rwanda, a conservation dedicated to protecting and housing primates. The day after his passing, DeGeneres posted a photo on social media of the two embracing while on the set of her self-titled show: “I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison [his wife] and his beautiful children — Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia.”

Since his death, DeGeneres has shared countless posts on Instagram of their happier times. “I will forever be grateful that the show ended with tWitch by my side,” one of the uploads noted. In another clip, she showed his first appearance at “Ellen” when he was a “guest DJ” for the day. Who knew they would end up sharing a special bond and working together for nearly a decade after.

Take a look at some of DeGeneres’ sweet tributes to tWitch below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ellen DeGeneres (@ellendegeneres)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ellen DeGeneres (@ellendegeneres)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ellen DeGeneres (@ellendegeneres)

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

SZA admits she wanted to join Odd Future before signing with TDE

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  02.09.2023

Rihanna gives exclusive Apple Music interview ahead of Super Bowl performance

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.09.2023

Patti LaBelle performs at the 24th Annual Super Bowl Gospel Celebration

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.09.2023

Flo Rida to use $82 million lawsuit earnings for charity

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.09.2023

Missy Elliott and Jack Harlow star in Doritos Super Bowl ad

By Oumou Fofana
  /  02.09.2023

Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka'oir announce the birth of their baby girl

By Oumou Fofana
  /  02.09.2023

Scooter Braun's HYBE America acquires Quality Control in $320 million deal

By Oumou Fofana
  /  02.09.2023

Diddy teams up with Uber One for hilarious Super Bowl ad

By Jon Powell
  /  02.09.2023

​​Protesters call out white Philadelphia teens for racist Snapchats mocking Black students

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.08.2023

Chlöe Bailey, Martin Lawrence, and Anthony Mackie to join cast of ‘Sneaks’

By Regina Cho
  /  02.08.2023

White Mississippi officials vote for separate court system in majority-Black town

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.08.2023

Kevin Durant opens up about Black well-being in new Nike BLM campaign

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.08.2023

Naturi Naughton and husband Two Lewis expecting first child together

By Oumou Fofana
  /  02.08.2023

21 Savage and Janelle Monáe to play in 2023 Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.08.2023

An Alicia Keys-inspired musical is in development at NY theater

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.08.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Ellen DeGeneres
News
RIP
Shootings
Stephen "tWitch" Boss

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

SZA admits she wanted to join Odd Future before signing with TDE

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  02.09.2023

Rihanna gives exclusive Apple Music interview ahead of Super Bowl performance

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.09.2023

Patti LaBelle performs at the 24th Annual Super Bowl Gospel Celebration

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.09.2023

Flo Rida to use $82 million lawsuit earnings for charity

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.09.2023

Missy Elliott and Jack Harlow star in Doritos Super Bowl ad

By Oumou Fofana
  /  02.09.2023

Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka'oir announce the birth of their baby girl

By Oumou Fofana
  /  02.09.2023

Scooter Braun's HYBE America acquires Quality Control in $320 million deal

By Oumou Fofana
  /  02.09.2023

Diddy teams up with Uber One for hilarious Super Bowl ad

By Jon Powell
  /  02.09.2023

​​Protesters call out white Philadelphia teens for racist Snapchats mocking Black students

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.08.2023

Chlöe Bailey, Martin Lawrence, and Anthony Mackie to join cast of ‘Sneaks’

By Regina Cho
  /  02.08.2023

White Mississippi officials vote for separate court system in majority-Black town

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.08.2023

Kevin Durant opens up about Black well-being in new Nike BLM campaign

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.08.2023

Naturi Naughton and husband Two Lewis expecting first child together

By Oumou Fofana
  /  02.08.2023

21 Savage and Janelle Monáe to play in 2023 Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.08.2023

An Alicia Keys-inspired musical is in development at NY theater

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.08.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

La La Anthony & Da'Vinchi talk dating rumors & working with 50 Cent | 'The Jason Lee Show'

“The Jason Lee Show” is back with another exciting episode. For this installment, “BMF” stars La ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.01.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
Social Justice

Benjamin Crump becomes first Black practicing attorney to have law school named after him

Benjamin Crump represented in cases for the families of Trayvon Martin, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, ...
By Oumou Fofana
  /  02.08.2023
View More