On Friday (Jan. 6), Alison Holker penned another public tribute to her late husband Stephen “tWitch” Boss. The grieving widow and a close-knit group of family members laid the beloved freestyle hip hop dancer to rest on Wednesday (Jan. 4).

In her heartfelt post, Holker shared a video montage of photos of her life with tWitch spanning the course of their nine-year relationship. She wrote, “To my husband, best friend, babe, Chee-chalker, Superman and father of my children I LOVE YOU FOREVER and ALWAYS! We will forever remember you as the true beacon of light that you were, and we will continue to cast your light and love throughout the world. Thank you for our incredible memories and our beautiful life shared together.”

The “So You Think You Can Dance” alums share three children, Leslie, 14, Maddox, 6, and Zaia, 3. As previously reported, Holker alerted police that her husband was missing on Dec. 13. Not long after, the dancer’s body was found inside a hotel room located less than a mile away from his home. It was determined that he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. He was 40.

Though fans were first introduced to tWitch via “SYTYCD,” they grew to love him through his various movie appearances and his stint on daytime television. For almost a decade, he appeared as the DJ on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” The undeniable talent was promoted to co-executive producer in the show’s final two years on air. The former host shared dozens of memorable clips from her and tWitch’s show on social media.

Scores of tributes have been posted as family, fans, and peers remember and reflect on the impact tWitch’s presence had on their lives. In a since-deleted post, Connie Boss Alexander, his mother, mentioned that the grief from losing her oldest son made speaking of the tragedy a challenge. “Please know I see all the messages, texts, posts and the phone calls,” she wrote as she gave thanks for the outpouring of support. “I can’t use words right now. Please know I will reach out when I can. Please continue to keep us in prayer. Stephen Laurel, your mother loves you to eternity and beyond.”

See Alison’s beautiful tribute to tWitch below.