As details emerge on the tragic death of Stephen “tWitch” Boss, we’ve learned that he reportedly checked into a hotel one day before his body was found.

TMZ reported that Boss, 40, who authorities claim died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, checked into the Oak Tree Inn Monday (Dec. 12) morning. The motel was located less than a mile away from his Los Angeles home, and his body was found the next day.

The motel employees told the news outlet that Boss “didn’t appear to be in any sort of distress and wasn’t visibly upset about anything” upon arrival. He reportedly only brought one bag and booked the room for one night. His scheduled checkout time was Tuesday (Dec. 13), but he missed it. The motel employees then went to his room where they found his dead body in the bathroom, according to the site. The employees told TMZ that they heard the gunshot. Reportedly, paramedics arrived on the scene on Tuesday morning around 11:15 am, where they announced tWitch deceased.

Earlier today (Dec. 14), People Magazine received a statement about the entertainer from his wife, dancer Allison Holker.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” she said. “Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”

According to sources close to LA law enforcement, Holker frantically ran into an LAPD station and told the police that her husband left home without his car. She claimed that was unlike him. Police later got a call about a shooting at an LA motel, where they found Boss.