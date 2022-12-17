Beloved freestyle hip hop dancer Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ mother is at a loss for words as she grapples with his sudden passing. With a message shared on social media, Connie Boss Alexander broke her silence on the tragedy that shocked hordes of fans.

“Family and friends, thank you for all the love, prayers, and encouragement,” began her note posted to her Instagram Stories on Thursday (Dec. 15). It continued, “Please know I see all the messages, texts, posts, and the phone calls. I can’t use words right now. Please know I will reach out when I can. Please continue to keep us in prayer. Stephen Laurel, your mother loves you to eternity and beyond.”

tWitch, as he was known to the world, was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head on Dec. 13. His body was discovered inside a hotel room in Encino, California, located just one mile from his home. Allison Holker, his wife, alerted police to his disappearance shortly before he was located. TMZ reported that Holker told officers the “So You Think You Can Dance” alum left their home without his car and that she had been unable to contact him. Investigators later determined that he caught an Uber to the Oak Tree Inn and then switched his phone to airplane mode. Publicly, there remains a lot of unanswered questions surrounding his heartbreaking decision to take his own life. At most, a reported suicide note he left behind alluded to “past struggles” playing a role in his death.

The couple had been together since 2010 and shared two children, son Maddox and daughter Zaia, as well as Holker’s daughter, Weslie Renae, from a previous relationship. In a statement, his widow remembered him as someone who “lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends, and community above all else, and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”

He was also admired by millions of daytime television viewers who tuned in to “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” from 2014 through its final episode in May. DeGeneres initially hired tWitch as her DJ, but by 2020, he had been promoted to co-executive producer.