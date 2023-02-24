At the top of November of 2022, Drake teamed up with 21 Savage for their joint project titled Her Loss. The album housed a sole guest feature from Travis Scott and went on to grab the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 thanks to 404,000 album-equivalent units sold during its first week of release. It continued to gain popularity, eventually surpassing the 1 billion streams mark on Spotify.

Today (Feb. 24), the two rappers surprised fans with their latest offering from the LP, the official music video for “Spin Bout U.” The new clip is backed by esteemed director Dave Meyers and takes place on an enormous cruise ship. In the opening scene, the duo spots a woman drowning at sea and go to save her. Things wind up taking a drastic turn while 21 spits bars about his love for women:

“I got feelings for you, hope you ain’t lovin’ the crew/ How many bodies you got? Pray it ain’t more than a few/ Know that you dealt with some lames, when you was young and in school/ He had to pop your cherry, but I got it wet like a pool/ She got a new G-Wag’, she wanna hit Highlight Room and show it off/ Got a new body, girl, show it off, this a Brazilian, I know it’s soft”

Back in June of 2022, the Toronto superstar dropped off Honestly, Nevermind, his 14-track project that was largely influenced by elements of dance music. He also made headlines last month because of his back-to-back shows at the infamous Apollo Theater in Harlem. Outside of his own releases, Drizzy also dropped guest verses on recent collaborations like “We Caa Done” by Popcaan, “WASTING TIME” by Brent Faiyaz, and more.

Be sure to press play on Drake and 21 Savage’s brand new “Spin Bout U” music video down below.