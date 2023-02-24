Photo: Screenshot from Drake and 21 Savage’s “Spin Bout U” video
By Regina Cho
  /  02.24.2023

At the top of November of 2022, Drake teamed up with 21 Savage for their joint project titled Her Loss. The album housed a sole guest feature from Travis Scott and went on to grab the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 thanks to 404,000 album-equivalent units sold during its first week of release. It continued to gain popularity, eventually surpassing the 1 billion streams mark on Spotify.

Today (Feb. 24), the two rappers surprised fans with their latest offering from the LP, the official music video for “Spin Bout U.” The new clip is backed by esteemed director Dave Meyers and takes place on an enormous cruise ship. In the opening scene, the duo spots a woman drowning at sea and go to save her. Things wind up taking a drastic turn while 21 spits bars about his love for women:

“I got feelings for you, hope you ain’t lovin’ the crew/ How many bodies you got? Pray it ain’t more than a few/ Know that you dealt with some lames, when you was young and in school/ He had to pop your cherry, but I got it wet like a pool/ She got a new G-Wag’, she wanna hit Highlight Room and show it off/ Got a new body, girl, show it off, this a Brazilian, I know it’s soft”

Back in June of 2022, the Toronto superstar dropped off Honestly, Nevermind, his 14-track project that was largely influenced by elements of dance music. He also made headlines last month because of his back-to-back shows at the infamous Apollo Theater in Harlem. Outside of his own releases, Drizzy also dropped guest verses on recent collaborations like “We Caa Done” by Popcaan, “WASTING TIME” by Brent Faiyaz, and more.

Be sure to press play on Drake and 21 Savage’s brand new “Spin Bout U” music video down below.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Latto speaks on the "new wave of female rap" in 'Billboard' interview

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.24.2023

LL Cool J finally reveals story behind "Pink Cookies In A Plastic Bag Getting Crushed By Buildings"

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.24.2023

G Herbo, Yung Bleu, and Murda Beatz unite on new "Raining" single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.24.2023

Studio Sessions | Eric Bellinger's work with Chris Brown led to collabs with Usher, Snoop Dogg & Drake

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  02.24.2023

Don Toliver is 'Love Sick' on latest album

By Regina Cho
  /  02.24.2023

Lil Wayne shares new "Kant Nobody" track featuring DMX

By Regina Cho
  /  02.24.2023

Key Glock returns with new 'Glockoma 2' album

By Regina Cho
  /  02.24.2023

Cordae and PUMA team up for a special capsule collection

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  02.23.2023

Yung Joc says ego played a major role in him quitting rap

By Vayda Sorel
  /  02.23.2023

T.I. admits to lying about snitching on his dead cousin in new interview

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.23.2023

Drake hints at a "graceful exit" in "A Moody Conversation" teaser clip

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.23.2023

Bas links up with Kel-P and Black Sherif for new "Blood, Sweat and Tears" single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.23.2023

K Camp officially announces "Pretty Ones Tour" dates

By Regina Cho
  /  02.23.2023

Jozzy heads to Paris in new "Alone" music video

By Regina Cho
  /  02.23.2023

Nicki Minaj shares BTS clip teasing "Red Ruby Da Sleeze" music video

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.23.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
21 Savage
Drake
Music Videos
Rap

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Latto speaks on the "new wave of female rap" in 'Billboard' interview

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.24.2023

LL Cool J finally reveals story behind "Pink Cookies In A Plastic Bag Getting Crushed By Buildings"

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.24.2023

G Herbo, Yung Bleu, and Murda Beatz unite on new "Raining" single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.24.2023

Studio Sessions | Eric Bellinger's work with Chris Brown led to collabs with Usher, Snoop Dogg & Drake

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  02.24.2023

Don Toliver is 'Love Sick' on latest album

By Regina Cho
  /  02.24.2023

Lil Wayne shares new "Kant Nobody" track featuring DMX

By Regina Cho
  /  02.24.2023

Key Glock returns with new 'Glockoma 2' album

By Regina Cho
  /  02.24.2023

Cordae and PUMA team up for a special capsule collection

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  02.23.2023

Yung Joc says ego played a major role in him quitting rap

By Vayda Sorel
  /  02.23.2023

T.I. admits to lying about snitching on his dead cousin in new interview

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.23.2023

Drake hints at a "graceful exit" in "A Moody Conversation" teaser clip

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.23.2023

Bas links up with Kel-P and Black Sherif for new "Blood, Sweat and Tears" single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.23.2023

K Camp officially announces "Pretty Ones Tour" dates

By Regina Cho
  /  02.23.2023

Jozzy heads to Paris in new "Alone" music video

By Regina Cho
  /  02.23.2023

Nicki Minaj shares BTS clip teasing "Red Ruby Da Sleeze" music video

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.23.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
News

Tyler Perry denies "House of Payne" actress Cassi Davis passed away

“Cassi, you sure you not dead?” Perry asked after hearing the horrible news.
By Angel Saunders
  /  02.20.2023
News

Rihanna fans clap back after internet trolls claim ASAP Rocky was emasculated in 'British Vogue' shoot

There’s “nothing MORE masculine to me than a man who [knows] how to let his ...
By Angel Saunders
  /  02.20.2023
View More