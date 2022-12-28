Over the weekend, Drake and 21 Savage’s recent project Her Loss saw a major victory. The great news came on Christmas Day (Dec. 25) when it was announced that their album topped one billion streams just two months after its Nov. 4 release.

Chart Data, a verified Twitter account that shares music charts, awards, industry news and more in real-time, confirmed the accomplishment. “@Drake and @21Savage’s Her Loss has now surpassed 1 billion streams on Spotify,” the profile posted. One user responded with a picture of two goats, seemingly congratulating the pair. Ahead of the album’s release, the duo promoted the drop by pranking fans into thinking they’d landed the cover of Vogue. Drake even used social media to publicly thank the magazine’s Editor-In-Chief “Anna Wintour for the love and support on this historic moment.”

Yesterday (Dec. 27), Chart Data updated fans with another impressive fact regarding the album. “@Drake and @21Savage’s Her Loss has now sold over 1 million total units in the U.S. (album),” the account tweeted to its 1.8 million followers. In a 2018 interview with GQ, 21 gave the Canadian-born rapper his flowers: “He did a lot of s**t he didn’t have to do. He do a lot of s**t for up-and-coming rappers, period. I don’t think he get his respect for that. Every f**kin’ year, he pull a new artist up. Ain’t no other artist on his level [doing] that s**t… He the only one that got me something for my birthday that year. Don’t nobody else get me s**t but Drake.”

Although Her Loss has been doing incredibly well with fans, one of the project’s breakout songs, “Rich Flex,” birthed a slew of viral videos. In the clips, animated versions of Drake, as well as fans pretending to be the 6 God, put their own spin on the track’s popular line, “21, can ya do something for me?” The Certified Lover Boy recently responded to the videos by admitting it comes with fame. “I was just like, ‘You know what? I understand that after all these years, that I feel like I have a polarizing presence. I’m almost a character in people’s movies, and therefore, there’s a running dialogue. There’s jokes. You’re either the villain to some people [or] the hero to some people. It is what it is,’” he shared.

See related post below.