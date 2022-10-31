This Friday (Nov. 4), Drake and 21 Savage will unveil their joint album, Her Loss, to the masses. Before that takes place, the chart-topping duo revealed that they’ve landed on the cover of Vogue‘s latest issue. Taking to Instagram, Drake thanked the magazine’s editor-in-chief for the opportunity:

“My and my brother on newsstands tomorrow!! Thanks [Vogue Magazine] and Anna Wintour for the love and support on this historic moment…”

Drake and 21 Savage first announced the album through their music visual for “Jimmy Cooks,” the final track on Drizzy’s summer drop Honestly, Nevermind. That release saw the Canadian star delving into electronic subgenres with the aid of noted producers like &ME, Black Coffee, Gordo, Rampa, and more. Honestly, Nevermind became Drake’s eleventh number one on the Billboard 200 thanks to 204,000 first-week album-equivalent units sold. Meanwhile, 21 Savage and Metro Boomin teamed up for the sequel to their critically acclaimed project Savage Mode in 2020, complete with additional contributions from Drake, Young Thug, Young Nudy, and actor Morgan Freeman, the last of who handled narration duties on the 15-song effort.

In a past interview with GQ, 21 opened up about his relationship with his OVO counterpart and why he deserves more credit than he’s received during his career:

“He did a lot of s**t he didn’t have to do. He do a lot of s**t for up-and-coming rappers, period. I don’t think he get his respect for that. Every f**kin’ year, he pull a new artist up. Ain’t no other artist on his level [doing] that s**t…He the only one that got me something for my birthday that year. Don’t nobody else get me s**t but Drake.”

Check out Drake and 21 Savage‘s Vogue announcement below. The issue hits newsstands today (Oct. 31).