21 Savage and Drake have teamed up for a joint album due out on Friday (Oct. 28). The announcement of the project, Her Loss, was announced on Savages’s 30th birthday on Saturday (Oct. 22.)

In an Instagram post, the “Runnin” rapper shared a snippet of him and Drake from the newly released “Jimmy Cooks” video. For fans who have yet to check out the visual, the duo also announced their collaboration at the end of the three-and-a-half-minute video.

The artists previously collaborated on records such as “Knife Talk,” from Drake’s album Certified Lover Boy, and “Mr. Right Now,” featured on 21 and Metro Boomin’s album Savage Mode II, to name a few. Eager fans have already declared Her Loss a hit. Comments on social media include, “This s**t gone be so cold boy,” “We need this album,” and “Album of the year incoming.”

News of the new EP came on the heels of the Epic Records artist bringing the “Hotline Bling” lyricist out during his performance at Spelman and Morehouse colleges’ homecoming concert on Oct. 19. HBCU Gameday reported that Drake told the crowd, “By the way, I didn’t get invited to this show. Nobody from Morehouse asked me to perform. My brother brought me here, so make some noise for 21 Savage.”

OVO Sound’s founder released his seventh studio album, Honestly, Nevermind, in June. The record debuted at the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 chart. According to Chart Data, the Canadian-born emcee is the fifth artist to “earn over 10 No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200.”

Savage’s last album, Savage Mode II, was released two years ago, although he has made appearances on other artists’ tracks, such as “New Money” by Calvin Harris and “Cash In Cash Out” with Pharrell and Tyler, The Creator.

Check out the video for “Jimmy Cooks” below.