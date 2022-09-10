21 Savage has at least one notable politician on his side as fans jokingly call for the rapper to claim the British throne. After news of Queen Elizabeth II’s passing on Thursday (Sept. 8), memes and jokes suggesting Savage should be next to oversee the British government and helm the Royal Family flooded social media.

The Queen reigned over the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth for seven decades. Her tenure on the throne marked Britain’s longest reigning monarch. She died at the age of 96.

In 2019, it was revealed that the “New Money” rapper was not born in Atlanta, as many believed given his ties to the city. As it turns out, Savage was born in the U.K. and relocated to the U.S. when he was 7. As previously reported by REVOLT, a viral tweet saying, “Idk how it works, but I nominate 21 Savage as the new King of England” kicked off the onslaught of playful demands that the rapper take over the throne.

Those calls were met with support from Toronto’s Former Deputy Mayor Norm Kelly. Kelly shared a photo of the “Bank Account” artist along with the caption, “21 Savage for King.” To ensure everyone knew he was talking about the British throne, Kelly made sure to include the British flag emoji too.

Kelly, formerly known as “6Dad,” has a history of joining in on the nonsensical banter on social media. Canadian or not, people have grown to appreciate his dad jokes and takes on pop and hip hop culture. This time was no different. Reactions to his post included, “Lawd…Norm has no chill. Didn’t he call Kim Jong-un a Jake Pauler?” and “Norm needs to control himself.”

On Saturday (Sept. 10), the Queen’s son, Charles Philip Arthur George, was proclaimed King in a traditional ceremony at St. James Palace in London. He will be referred to as King Charles III. Following behind Charles, 73, the next successor in line is his eldest son, Prince William. Check out Kelly’s post below.