Photo: Getty
By Shanique Yates
  /  09.09.2022

The internet has been in an uproar since news broke that Queen Elizabeth II passed away at the age of 96. Now, 21 Savage’s fans think that he should step in as the next King of England.

“Idk how it works, but I nominate 21 Savage as the new King of England,” read a tweet that has since gone viral, amassing more than 53,000 likes and over 10,000 retweets. The joke references the Atlanta rapper’s British roots. As previously reported by REVOLT, the Grammy-nominated artist, whose real name is She’yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, was arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in 2019 due to an expired visa.

“I knew I wasn’t born here,” said 21 Savage at the time. “But I didn’t know, like, what that meant as far as when I transitioned into an adult. How it was going to affect my life.” During a “Good Morning America” appearance, the rapper said he wasn’t hiding his British citizenship from fans, but rather feared that he would be sent back if anyone found out. “I didn’t want to get deported so I’m not going to just come out and say, ‘Hey by the way, I wasn’t born here.'”

At the time of the incident, fans went crazy with the memes, and the 29-year-old rapper also joined in on the fun by featuring old fashioned muskets in the video for “My Dawg.” “N**gas keep talking that UK s**t like I ain’t got AKS/ Like because I was born overseas these muthaf**kas ain’t gon’ spray spray,” said 21 Savage on the Savage Mode II track. It looks like this time is no different when it comes to the hilarious comments. The entertainer has been the center of jokes now that the United Kingdom’s longest reigning monarch has passed away.

Check out the culture’s commentary on 21 Savage below.

 

 

Tags in this article:
Tags
21 Savage

Trending
MetaMoney

Research is key in the metaverse | 'MetaMoney'

On this episode of “MetaMoney,” host Stockz stresses how important it is to do your ...
By REVOLT
  /  07.15.2022
Big Facts

Lil Duval, Sukihana, Project Pat, Big Homies House & Lil Scrappy join "Big Facts Live"

The “Big Facts” crew is live from the Buckhead Theatre in Atlanta, GA to celebrate ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.04.2022
Watch

Rick Williams is a champion for change who wants to make as many lives as possible better

Rick Williams is a true Champion for Change. The proud Detroit native does everything in ...
By REVOLT
  /  09.06.2022
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

The state of Black college students and higher education in America

This “REVOLT Black News Weekly” conversation is an honest and unapologetic assessment about the state ...
By REVOLT
  /  09.06.2022
View More