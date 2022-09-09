The internet has been in an uproar since news broke that Queen Elizabeth II passed away at the age of 96. Now, 21 Savage’s fans think that he should step in as the next King of England.

“Idk how it works, but I nominate 21 Savage as the new King of England,” read a tweet that has since gone viral, amassing more than 53,000 likes and over 10,000 retweets. The joke references the Atlanta rapper’s British roots. As previously reported by REVOLT, the Grammy-nominated artist, whose real name is She’yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, was arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in 2019 due to an expired visa.

“I knew I wasn’t born here,” said 21 Savage at the time. “But I didn’t know, like, what that meant as far as when I transitioned into an adult. How it was going to affect my life.” During a “Good Morning America” appearance, the rapper said he wasn’t hiding his British citizenship from fans, but rather feared that he would be sent back if anyone found out. “I didn’t want to get deported so I’m not going to just come out and say, ‘Hey by the way, I wasn’t born here.'”

Idk how it works but I nominate 21 Savage as the new King of England pic.twitter.com/DbEIFycMd4 — Kofie (@Kofie) September 8, 2022

At the time of the incident, fans went crazy with the memes, and the 29-year-old rapper also joined in on the fun by featuring old fashioned muskets in the video for “My Dawg.” “N**gas keep talking that UK s**t like I ain’t got AKS/ Like because I was born overseas these muthaf**kas ain’t gon’ spray spray,” said 21 Savage on the Savage Mode II track. It looks like this time is no different when it comes to the hilarious comments. The entertainer has been the center of jokes now that the United Kingdom’s longest reigning monarch has passed away.

Check out the culture’s commentary on 21 Savage below.

