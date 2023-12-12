Earlier this morning (Dec. 12), Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign held a live listening event to share songs from their forthcoming album, Vultures. While at Miami’s Wynwood Marketplace, they were joined by the likes of Kodak Black, Freddie Gibbs, Chris Brown, and Offset, all of whom contributed to the duo’s body of work.

Kanye’s daughter, North West, also made an appearance to debut her verse on a song that features James Blake. “I love it here, we gonna take over the year for another year, it’s your bestie, Miss Miss Westie, don’t try to test me, it’s gonna get messy, it’s gonna get messy, just bless me,” she rapped as the music played in the background. Notably, this isn’t North’s first time on the microphone, as she delivered bars during her father’s YEEZY SZN 8 show for Paris Fashion Week in 2020.

After the event ended, those who visited Kanye’s official website were treated to a countdown that’s scheduled to end later this evening. While nothing is known about what will take place after said countdown reaches zero, the Chicago talent already confirmed that Vultures would arrive on Friday (Dec. 15).

As REVOLT previously reported, Ye and Ty Dolla had been working on the aforementioned LP during an extended stay in Italy this past summer. In November, they revealed its title track, which boasted a standout verse from Lil Durk.

“Iced out all my scammer h**s, boost all your insurance up, iced out all my ghetto h**s who turned into influencers, Smurkio, f**k that b**ch and leave, I don’t care who she f**k, air s**t out her closet, it’s hot as hell, she got on Yeezy UGGs, I got moes with me, Bump out the feds, mean I got foes with me, you got goofies with you, before I do that, I keep some h**s with me…”

You can check out a full recap of Kanye and Ty Dolla’s listening event here.