She also spoke on what she aspires to be when she gets older. “A basketball player, a rapper… When I was 7, I wanted to be a boxer. But now I don’t want to be a boxer. I’m going to do art on the side,” she stated in response. “When I’m, like, 13, I want to walk dogs to make money to buy art supplies because everything around here is so expensive. So a rapper, a basketball player, and I’m going to make artwork that I sell. One day, I want to own Yeezy and SKIMS, and I want to be a business owner.”

In related news, North is very much in the Halloween spirit, beginning with her re-creation of Ye’s iconic bear mascot over the past weekend. In a series of TikTok videos, she donned the furry costume while rocking out to “I Wonder,” “Can’t Tell Me Nothing,” and “American Boy.” She then switched out the animal vibes to become Stacey Dash’s Clueless character Dionne Davenport, matching mother Kim’s rendition of Alicia Silverstone’s Cher Horowitz. Finally, she and cousin Penelope Disick threw on colorful outfits as the Cheetah Girls. You can check out all of North’s different looks below.