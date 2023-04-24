Photo: Monica Schipper / Staff
By Angel Saunders
  /  04.24.2023

From Snoop Dogg to SZA and beyond, SKIMS is collecting some of the biggest names in the game like Thanos was collecting Infinity Stones. Today (April 24), the shapewear and clothing line created by Kim Kardashian debuted a new campaign featuring Ice Spice and PinkPantheress.

Earlier this year, the two recording artists released their hit single “Boy’s a liar Pt. 2.” Between the radio, clubs and social media, the popular track is still everywhere. Even NBC’s long-running sketch comedy “Saturday Night Live” recently used the bop in a spoof poking fun at Former President Donald Trump. Now, the two young starlets have reunited for the latest SKIMS campaign, and fans couldn’t be more excited.

“Launching April 27: New Shapewear. Get ready for the next generation of our viral shapewear, led by a new generation of icons,” SKIMS’ official Twitter account wrote with a video of the artists. “Shapewear to me is confidence,” one said in the clip. The ad features PinkPantheress, Nessa Barrett and Raye taking turns saying the new gear they’re sporting. Before the commercial ends, Ice confesses, “Everybody is wearing SKIMS.”

Kardashian shared a statement regarding the upcoming release. “I’m excited to launch this next generation of SKIMS shapewear with a campaign that celebrates these incredible musical artists,” she said. The mother of four added the ladies “are super talented women and truly reflect our SKIMS community.”

“North West got Ice spice and PinkPantheress in SKIMS,” one person tweeted. After gaining massive success in a relatively short period of time, Kardashian’s 9-year-old daughter has become a fan of the “Princess Diana” emcee. A few months ago, West showed off her artistic skills by drawing an impressive portrait of Ice. Not long after, the hip hop newcomer was featured in a TikTok at Kardashian’s home dancing with the little talent and her friends.

See the snaps below!

How to watch “The Jason Lee Show” episode featuring Sukihana

By Sukii Osborne
  /  04.24.2023

Teyana Taylor gives proud aunty vibes as she congratulates Latto on her Coachella performances

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.24.2023

Cardi B partners with Walmart to help share tips for mommies ahead of Mother's Day

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.24.2023

Lil Jon recruits E-40, DaBoii, and P-LO for "What We On" video

By Jon Powell
  /  04.24.2023

Jay Worthy and Roc Marciano connect with Bun B for "Underground Legend"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.24.2023

Nicki Minaj explains her versatile music talent as she responds to Barbz's questions on Twitter

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.24.2023

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | 7 of Karl Lagerfeld's famous muses

By Legendary Lade
  /  04.24.2023

Belly marks return with "American Nightmare" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  04.24.2023

IDK drops off powerful new visual for "Mr. Police"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.24.2023

GloRilla makes a statement with new “Unh Unh” video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.24.2023

Wiz Khalifa says Mac Miller fans keeping the late rapper's legacy alive is beautiful

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  04.22.2023

Afroman announces 2024 presidential bid

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.21.2023

NBA YoungBoy drops off new 'Don't Try This At Home' LP

By DJ First Class
  /  04.21.2023

Lloyd Banks is back with new 'The Course of the Inevitable 3: Pieces of My Pain' album

By DJ First Class
  /  04.21.2023

Swizz Beatz unveils new 'Hip Hop 50: Vol. 2' EP

By DJ First Class
  /  04.21.2023
