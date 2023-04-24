From Snoop Dogg to SZA and beyond, SKIMS is collecting some of the biggest names in the game like Thanos was collecting Infinity Stones. Today (April 24), the shapewear and clothing line created by Kim Kardashian debuted a new campaign featuring Ice Spice and PinkPantheress.

Earlier this year, the two recording artists released their hit single “Boy’s a liar Pt. 2.” Between the radio, clubs and social media, the popular track is still everywhere. Even NBC’s long-running sketch comedy “Saturday Night Live” recently used the bop in a spoof poking fun at Former President Donald Trump. Now, the two young starlets have reunited for the latest SKIMS campaign, and fans couldn’t be more excited.

Launching April 27: New Shapewear. Get ready for the next generation of our viral shapewear, led by a new generation of icons. pic.twitter.com/8gVmBjBpox — SKIMS (@skims) April 24, 2023

“Launching April 27: New Shapewear. Get ready for the next generation of our viral shapewear, led by a new generation of icons,” SKIMS’ official Twitter account wrote with a video of the artists. “Shapewear to me is confidence,” one said in the clip. The ad features PinkPantheress, Nessa Barrett and Raye taking turns saying the new gear they’re sporting. Before the commercial ends, Ice confesses, “Everybody is wearing SKIMS.”

Kardashian shared a statement regarding the upcoming release. “I’m excited to launch this next generation of SKIMS shapewear with a campaign that celebrates these incredible musical artists,” she said. The mother of four added the ladies “are super talented women and truly reflect our SKIMS community.”

“North West got Ice spice and PinkPantheress in SKIMS,” one person tweeted. After gaining massive success in a relatively short period of time, Kardashian’s 9-year-old daughter has become a fan of the “Princess Diana” emcee. A few months ago, West showed off her artistic skills by drawing an impressive portrait of Ice. Not long after, the hip hop newcomer was featured in a TikTok at Kardashian’s home dancing with the little talent and her friends.

See the snaps below!

