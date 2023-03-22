Photo: Andrew Chin / Contributor via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  03.22.2023

Kim Kardashian is back with another SKIMS drop and this time the entrepreneur has tapped SZA to be the star of her latest campaign. Past celebs who have proudly repped the brand include Teyana Taylor and Snoop Dogg. Both artists appeared in the shoots with members of their families.

“SZA for SKIMS. The global sensation wears our signature Fits Everybody collection, available now via the link in bio,” the company’s official Instagram account wrote today (March 22) with a photo of the “Kill Bill” songstress. Kardashian also shared several images of the 33-year-old wearing the barely there undergarments in various poses.

 

Fans love the new collaboration. “The ‘S’ in SKIMS stands for SZA now,” one person wrote on Twitter. For those wondering how the partnership came about, the reality TV OG had no problem explaining. “SZA’s honesty, confidence and dynamic energy are unparalleled. She’s truly the woman of the moment, and I’m so honored for her to be featured in SKIMS’ latest campaign,” Kardashian said in a statement, per Variety. The Grammy winner added, “I’m excited to be in SKIMS’ latest Fits Everybody underwear campaign and to align myself with a brand that strives to make women feel both comfortable and sexy.”

Pieces start as low as $14, and bundle deals are available. The collection drops just as SZA prepares to finish her 2023 “SOS Tour.” Tonight and tomorrow (March 23), she will close out at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California. Her album has seen massive success after earning her, her first No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, then remaining in that position for 10 weeks. Last month, SZA also announced a deluxe project with 10 new tracks would follow. She said, “After I do the deluxe, I’m hoping to be able to accept that this chapter is done. I’m looking forward to actually feeling proud of myself and not just nodding at accolades, but really feeling it internally and knowing that I’m good enough.”

