Photo: Tim Mosenfelder / Contributor via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  02.27.2023

For 10 nonconsecutive weeks, SZA’s SOS has reigned as number one on the Billboard 200 albums chart. She now joins seven other albums that have been able to complete the feat since 2010. The last female artist to hold the title was Adele for her album 25 between 2015 and 2016, and the previous R&B album to do so was Mariah Carey’s debut in 1991, which topped the charts for 11-weeks straight. Ending on Feb. 23, the latest chart week, SOS earned 87,000 album-equivalent units in the U.S.

But getting to this point wasn’t easy for SZA. When the New Jersey native sat down and spoke with The New York Times, she revealed her inner struggles while creating SOS. “I didn’t even know how to make [the album] ’cause I didn’t have a purpose,” she said. “But now, it’s like I did everything I wanted to do.” 

Her latest accomplishment comes after being honored with the Woman of the Year award at the 2023 Billboard Women in Music Awards. SZA was recognized for her talents as a songwriter, artist, and trailblazer.

“Since she burst onto the scene in 2017, SZA has defied genres and continually released raw, powerful songs which have landed her music on the Billboard charts,” said Hannah Karp, Billboard’s editorial director. “The release of her latest album, SOS, has solidified her as a distinct force in contemporary R&B, and catapulted her into superstardom. We can’t wait to honor her as Woman of the Year.”

On Feb. 22, during an interview with the publication, SZA shared details about the upcoming deluxe edition of SOS, which is reported to have 10 new tracks. She also spoke about what’s next for her after the release. “After I do the deluxe, I’m hoping to be able to accept that this chapter is done. I’m looking forward to actually feeling proud of myself and not just nodding at accolades but really feeling it internally and knowing that I’m good enough.

