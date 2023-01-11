Last month, SZA unleashed her highly anticipated SOS album. Equipped with 23 records, the sophomore LP contained appearances from Don Toliver, Phoebe Bridgers, Travis Scott and the late Ol’ Dirty Bastard. Preceding the release were well-received singles like “Shirt,” “I Hate U,” and “Good Days.”

Yesterday (Jan. 10), the multiplatinum artist returned to share the latest offering from her album, the official music video for “Kill Bill.” The new visual is directed by Christian Breslauer and follows the songstress through a Quentin Tarantino-inspired plot line, and even co-stars Vivica A. Fox. On the song, SZA croons over a Carter Lang and Rob Bisel-produced instrumental about whether or not she should get revenge:

“I’m still a fan even though I was salty, hate to see you with some other broad, know you happy, hate to see you happy if I’m not the one drivin’/ I’m so mature, I’m so mature, I’m so mature, I got me a therapist to tell me there’s other men/ I don’t want none, I just want you, if I can’t have you, no one should, I might/ I might kill my ex, not the best idea, his new girlfriend’s next, how’d I get here?”

As previously reported by REVOLT, SOS is still riding its unstoppable debut week momentum. It currently sits at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 thanks to the 125,000 album-equivalent units sold in the U.S. in the week ending Jan. 5. In related news, the “Go Gina” singer will officially be heading out on her North American arena tour next month. The journey kicks off in Columbus, Ohio on Feb. 21 and will wrap up in Los Angeles, California on March 22.

Be sure to press play on SZA’s brand new music video for “Kill Bill” from her SOS album down below.