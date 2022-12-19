Earlier this month, SZA unveiled her highly anticipated SOS album. Equipped with 23 records, the sophomore LP contained appearances from Don Toliver, Phoebe Bridgers, Travis Scott and the late Ol’ Dirty Bastard. Preceding the release were well-received singles like “Shirt,” “I Hate U,” and “Good Days.” Shortly afterward, she officially announced her North American arena tour, which kicks off next year in Columbus, Ohio on Feb. 21 and will wrap up in Los Angeles, California on March 22.

The New Jersey-raised singer recently stopped by Rolling Stone’s “Music Now” podcast and shared some of her expectations for the forthcoming tour. “I’m really just excited to give people whatever they want,” she said. “Because I feel I’ve been gone for so long and people have been kind enough to watch me perform the same set for f**king five years, and that is really annoying and I get that. The patience and the love that they’ve shown me the whole way, I just wanna give them the craziest experience they could ever have and play whatever they want.”

She then expanded on how she’s down to perform anything from her catalog that her fans would want to hear, no matter how old the track may be. “Whether it’s unreleased songs that they thought they heard on the internet, or their favorite album cuts or f**king deep cuts from 2012, I don’t care. I just wanna give them what they deserve and make it beautiful. That’s my biggest goal, and I’m really excited and there’s nothing I enjoy more than being on stage and performing,” she continued.

In related news, SOS is projected to move 315,000 album equivalent units in its opening week, according to HitsDailyDouble. The project is expected to debut at the top of the Billboard 200 tomorrow (Dec. 20), earning SZA her first-ever No. 1 album.