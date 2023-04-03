Photo: Jeff Kravitz / Contributor via Getty Images and SAUL LOEB / Contributor via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  04.03.2023

There’s been a lot of chatter lately regarding the impending arrest of Former President of the United States Donald Trump. From AI-generated images of the 76-year-old running from the police floating on social media to heated discussions about his alleged “hush money” payments to an adult film star after a supposed sexual affair, the Republican has been a hot topic. Over the weekend, “Saturday Night Live” joined in on the fun and games.

On Saturday (April 1), the long-running NBC sketch comedy series poked fun at Trump’s trials and tribulations using the upbeat hit “Boy’s a liar Pt. 2” by PinkPantheress and Ice Spice. With a chorus that repeats the line, “The boy’s a liar,” it’s easy to see why they chose the popular single. In the skit, “SNL” actor James Austin Johnson began by saying, “Well folks, it happened. I got indicted.” He continued, “Frankly, it’s time that I come clean, admit that I broke the law, and go quietly to prison. April Fools!”

As the six-minute segment went on, “Trump” announced he was dropping a new album filled with classic covers of chart-topping songs. After briefly performing the bop, the impersonator said, “We love Ice Spice, don’t we? Ice Spice. Terrific hair, beautiful hair.” Once the episode aired, fans admitted they loved the performance.

“Bruh… Not the fake Donald Trump rapping Ice Spice,” one tweet read with several laughing emojis. Another person wrote, “Trump [doing] the Ice Spice part got me [laughing emojis].” Today (April 3), the 23-year-old was announced as one of the music artists who will perform at HOT 97’s Summer Jam in New York this year along with Cardi B, Coi Leray, GloRilla and Lola Brooke. As for the former leader of the free world, it doesn’t seem like his future plans include any fun — NBC News shared he’s expected to turn himself in tomorrow (April 4) after being indicted by a Manhattan, New York grand jury.

See what social media thinks of the “SNL” spoof below, like…

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Maino recruits Jim Jones for "Pressure"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.03.2023

REASON returns with new single "At It Again"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.03.2023

EST Gee unveils latest visual for "DROP TOP"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.03.2023

Lil Wayne drops new career-spanning 'I Am Music' compilation

By Regina Cho
  /  04.03.2023

Morray recruits Lil Tjay for new "High Price" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  04.03.2023

Taraji P. Henson to make guest appearance on "Abbott Elementary" season finale

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.03.2023

Snoop Dogg showed off his wrestling skills during WWE WrestleMania 39

By Jon Powell
  /  04.03.2023

Tyler, The Creator drops off new "HEAVEN TO ME" video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.03.2023

Quavo pulls off a heist in new “Honey Bun” video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.03.2023

Lil Yachty brings his 'Let's Start Here.' vibes to "Saturday Night Live"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.03.2023

Drake and J. Cole honor each other's legacies as they shut down Dreamville Festival

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.03.2023

GloRilla claims she was racially profiled by hotel valet: "He just knew I was stealing"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.02.2023

"Living Single" trends after Quinta Brunson's "SNL" monologue takes a dig at "Friends" lack of diversity

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.02.2023

Police confirm BTB Savage fatally shot in Houston

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.02.2023

Ray J wants his "get back" in a Verzuz rematch with Bobby Valentino, Sammie and Pleasure P

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.01.2023
View More
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Tags in this article:
Tags
Donald Trump
Entertainment
Ice Spice
Politics
Rap
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Maino recruits Jim Jones for "Pressure"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.03.2023

REASON returns with new single "At It Again"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.03.2023

EST Gee unveils latest visual for "DROP TOP"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.03.2023

Lil Wayne drops new career-spanning 'I Am Music' compilation

By Regina Cho
  /  04.03.2023

Morray recruits Lil Tjay for new "High Price" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  04.03.2023

Taraji P. Henson to make guest appearance on "Abbott Elementary" season finale

By Angel Saunders
  /  04.03.2023

Snoop Dogg showed off his wrestling skills during WWE WrestleMania 39

By Jon Powell
  /  04.03.2023

Tyler, The Creator drops off new "HEAVEN TO ME" video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.03.2023

Quavo pulls off a heist in new “Honey Bun” video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.03.2023

Lil Yachty brings his 'Let's Start Here.' vibes to "Saturday Night Live"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.03.2023

Drake and J. Cole honor each other's legacies as they shut down Dreamville Festival

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.03.2023

GloRilla claims she was racially profiled by hotel valet: "He just knew I was stealing"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.02.2023

"Living Single" trends after Quinta Brunson's "SNL" monologue takes a dig at "Friends" lack of diversity

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.02.2023

Police confirm BTB Savage fatally shot in Houston

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.02.2023

Ray J wants his "get back" in a Verzuz rematch with Bobby Valentino, Sammie and Pleasure P

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.01.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Jozzy talks signing to Diddy, her new album, writing for stars like Beyonce and being from Memphis

Love Records artist Jozzy sits down with “REVOLT Black News Weekly” Kennedy Rue to talk ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.31.2023
View More