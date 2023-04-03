There’s been a lot of chatter lately regarding the impending arrest of Former President of the United States Donald Trump. From AI-generated images of the 76-year-old running from the police floating on social media to heated discussions about his alleged “hush money” payments to an adult film star after a supposed sexual affair, the Republican has been a hot topic. Over the weekend, “Saturday Night Live” joined in on the fun and games.

On Saturday (April 1), the long-running NBC sketch comedy series poked fun at Trump’s trials and tribulations using the upbeat hit “Boy’s a liar Pt. 2” by PinkPantheress and Ice Spice. With a chorus that repeats the line, “The boy’s a liar,” it’s easy to see why they chose the popular single. In the skit, “SNL” actor James Austin Johnson began by saying, “Well folks, it happened. I got indicted.” He continued, “Frankly, it’s time that I come clean, admit that I broke the law, and go quietly to prison. April Fools!”

As the six-minute segment went on, “Trump” announced he was dropping a new album filled with classic covers of chart-topping songs. After briefly performing the bop, the impersonator said, “We love Ice Spice, don’t we? Ice Spice. Terrific hair, beautiful hair.” Once the episode aired, fans admitted they loved the performance.

“Bruh… Not the fake Donald Trump rapping Ice Spice,” one tweet read with several laughing emojis. Another person wrote, “Trump [doing] the Ice Spice part got me [laughing emojis].” Today (April 3), the 23-year-old was announced as one of the music artists who will perform at HOT 97’s Summer Jam in New York this year along with Cardi B, Coi Leray, GloRilla and Lola Brooke. As for the former leader of the free world, it doesn’t seem like his future plans include any fun — NBC News shared he’s expected to turn himself in tomorrow (April 4) after being indicted by a Manhattan, New York grand jury.

See what social media thinks of the “SNL” spoof below, like…

Bruh… not the fake Donald Trump rapping Ice Spice 😂😂😂 #SNL — They call me Big Veech, Aries Lunar (@kdotvici) April 2, 2023

Trump did the ice spice part got me 😂😂😂😂😂 #SNL pic.twitter.com/hBDN6F4ebf — teddy anderson (@teddyanderson98) April 2, 2023

Trump ice spice skit intro got me crying😭 — King $idi⚡ (@mostdopesid) April 2, 2023

Trump rapping Ice Spice is so funny https://t.co/PX5FsY7m1t — 20-40-80 out the trap (@AmyMokaya) April 2, 2023

snl cold open had trump rapping ice spice pic.twitter.com/mPLbDecdit — troy (@joker_misato) April 2, 2023