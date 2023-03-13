Ice Spice has had a quick rise to fame, but her career just got a boost. Today (March 13), the Bronx, New York rapper got a major co-sign from one of the biggest names in the game — Nicki Minaj.

Today, Dazed magazine released their interview with the rising star, complete with a spread of eye-catching photos. The shoot garnered the attention of many, including Minaj, who reposted the issue on her Instagram Story and Twitter account, adding “GAG!!!” That was followed by the Grammy nominee echoing the publication’s cover words, “The people’s PRINCESS.” She added, “Ice Spice, catch it.” It didn’t take long for the 23-year-old to see the industry veteran’s words of praise. She reposted the message, writing, “Ya heard da Queen.”

Gag. The People’s PRINCESS 👑. catch it!!! pic.twitter.com/uRKb2L51eY — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) March 13, 2023

Of course, this sent the internet into overdrive. Fans began tweeting that Ice and Minaj may be working together very soon, if they haven’t already started. As previously reported by REVOLT, while hosting an episode of “Queen Radio” earlier this month, the “Super Freaky Girl” announced she was launching her very own record label and would be signing artists. “I have a record label now,” she said on March 3. Minaj has already welcomed several artists making waves to the team, including Ghanaian singer Nana Fofie, Jamaican emcee Skeng, Bronx rapper London Hill and Queens lyricist Rico Danna. Could Ice be next? The Barbs think so.

Social media users noted that Minaj is now following Ice’s manager online, and the “Anaconda” emcee has liked multiple posts hinting that the “Munch” hitmaker may be the newest signee. The young entertainer has had a whirlwind year, releasing hit after hit, like “In Ha Mood,” “Boy’s a liar Pt. 2” and “Gangsta Boo.” Her catchy songs have even landed her at Kim Kardashian’s house recently to make TikToks with the entrepreneur’s 9-year-old daughter, North West.

See what fans are saying about a possible Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice link-up below!

