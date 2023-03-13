Photo: Arturo Holmes / Staff via Getty Images and Scott Dudelson / Contributor via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  03.13.2023

Ice Spice has had a quick rise to fame, but her career just got a boost. Today (March 13), the Bronx, New York rapper got a major co-sign from one of the biggest names in the game — Nicki Minaj.

Today, Dazed magazine released their interview with the rising star, complete with a spread of eye-catching photos. The shoot garnered the attention of many, including Minaj, who reposted the issue on her Instagram Story and Twitter account, adding “GAG!!!” That was followed by the Grammy nominee echoing the publication’s cover words, “The people’s PRINCESS.” She added, “Ice Spice, catch it.” It didn’t take long for the 23-year-old to see the industry veteran’s words of praise. She reposted the message, writing, “Ya heard da Queen.”

Of course, this sent the internet into overdrive. Fans began tweeting that Ice and Minaj may be working together very soon, if they haven’t already started. As previously reported by REVOLT, while hosting an episode of “Queen Radio” earlier this month, the “Super Freaky Girl” announced she was launching her very own record label and would be signing artists. “I have a record label now,” she said on March 3. Minaj has already welcomed several artists making waves to the team, including Ghanaian singer Nana Fofie, Jamaican emcee Skeng, Bronx rapper London Hill and Queens lyricist Rico Danna. Could Ice be next? The Barbs think so.

Social media users noted that Minaj is now following Ice’s manager online, and the “Anaconda” emcee has liked multiple posts hinting that the “Munch” hitmaker may be the newest signee. The young entertainer has had a whirlwind year, releasing hit after hit, like “In Ha Mood,” “Boy’s a liar Pt. 2” and “Gangsta Boo.” Her catchy songs have even landed her at Kim Kardashian’s house recently to make TikToks with the entrepreneur’s 9-year-old daughter, North West.

See what fans are saying about a possible Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice link-up below!

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Logic responds to criticism of his “It Was A Good Day” cover

By Regina Cho
  /  03.13.2023

Megan Thee Stallion teases new music in her first public appearance of 2023

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.13.2023

Smino drops off new "Wyoming (Freestyle)" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  03.13.2023

Pop Smoke's mother opens up about his passing in “Tone Death: Loss & Hip Hop” clip

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.13.2023

ArrDee and Cat Burns connect for "Home For My Heart" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  03.13.2023

Millyz flips a classic Eminem record in new "Tonight" single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.13.2023

Baby 9eno returns with new album 'Thuggin In Public'

By Jon Powell
  /  03.13.2023

Drake and 21 Savage announce "It's All A Blur Tour"

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.13.2023

Krown Vic unveils new album 'Street PHD'

By Jon Powell
  /  03.13.2023

Future joins Eladio Carrión for new “Mbappe (Remix)” track

By Regina Cho
  /  03.13.2023

Megan Thee Stallion attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar party

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.13.2023

9 stars give iconic women their flowers at the Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards

By Desjah Altvater
  /  03.13.2023

Akon joins fans in mourning South African artist Costa Titch

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.12.2023

Missy Elliott teases new music with Ari Lennox: "It's gonna go up"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.12.2023

Jim Jones declares Drake hip hop's GOAT: "Give credit where credit is due"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.11.2023
View More
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Tags in this article:
Tags
Ice Spice
Nicki Minaj
Rap
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Logic responds to criticism of his “It Was A Good Day” cover

By Regina Cho
  /  03.13.2023

Megan Thee Stallion teases new music in her first public appearance of 2023

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.13.2023

Smino drops off new "Wyoming (Freestyle)" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  03.13.2023

Pop Smoke's mother opens up about his passing in “Tone Death: Loss & Hip Hop” clip

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.13.2023

ArrDee and Cat Burns connect for "Home For My Heart" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  03.13.2023

Millyz flips a classic Eminem record in new "Tonight" single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.13.2023

Baby 9eno returns with new album 'Thuggin In Public'

By Jon Powell
  /  03.13.2023

Drake and 21 Savage announce "It's All A Blur Tour"

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.13.2023

Krown Vic unveils new album 'Street PHD'

By Jon Powell
  /  03.13.2023

Future joins Eladio Carrión for new “Mbappe (Remix)” track

By Regina Cho
  /  03.13.2023

Megan Thee Stallion attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar party

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.13.2023

9 stars give iconic women their flowers at the Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards

By Desjah Altvater
  /  03.13.2023

Akon joins fans in mourning South African artist Costa Titch

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.12.2023

Missy Elliott teases new music with Ari Lennox: "It's gonna go up"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.12.2023

Jim Jones declares Drake hip hop's GOAT: "Give credit where credit is due"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.11.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
Maconomics

It's never too early to get the bag | 'Maconomics'

In REVOLT’s season five premiere of “Maconomics,” host Ross Mac shares some financial tips for ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.20.2023
View More