Ice Spice is quickly becoming one of NYC‘s most buzzing artists, much in part thanks to recent singles like “Be a Lady,” “Name of Love,” and “Euphoric.” Last week, she added to that with “Munch (Feelin’ U),” a drill banger that sees her affirming her position over disloyal men, hating women, and much more:

“B**ches ain’t bad, let’s keep it a bean, know they be mad that I be on the scene, a** too fat, can’t fit in no jeans, you was my stitch but it’s not what it seem, I got that wetty, I’m keepin’ it clean, f**kin’ with n**gas that’s totin’ a beam, sayin’ you love me but what do you mean? Pretty as f**k and he like that I’m mean, baddest b**ch out you s**ttin’ me? If you ain’t a baddie can’t sit with mе, I swear that thesе b**ches my mini-me’s…”

Courtesy of George Buford comes a matching visual for the RIOTUSA-produced cut. In the short clip, viewers can see Spice Ice dancing with a mob of friends and supporters in different locations around her Bronx stomping grounds, including at a park, in front of Paya Deli, and during a photoshoot.

Since its release, “Munch (Feelin’ U)” has caught the attention of Drake, who revealed how much he enjoys Ice Spice’s music in an Instagram DM. He eventually flew the “Bully” rapper out to Toronto, where she is said to have accompanied him during this year’s OVO Fest. Hopefully, a collaboration between the two will materialize as a result of the meetup.

In a recent interview with DJ Booth, Ice Spice gave her take on why she thinks Bronx hip hop is on the rise:

“Because Cardi B put The Bronx on the map again, especially for females. But also because it’s the last authentic borough.”

Press play on “Munch (Feelin’ U)” below.