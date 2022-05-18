Remy Ma is being honored where it all started in her home state of New York. The Castle Hill native received her own street sign as a part of the Bronx Walk of Fame.

“Today I was given my own street sign in The Bronx!” said Remy via Instagram. “I’ve come so far from the girl that used to take the 6 train and ride the Bx22 bus. I’ve had to go to court across the street from where that sign is, I’ve lived in a shelter down the block from where that sign is, I’ve went to high school a few lights up from where that sign is.”

She was joined by her fellow Terror Squad family, Fat Joe, as well as her husband and fellow emcee Papoose. The “Conceited” emcee was given the honor by Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson. The Deputy President, Janet Peguero, was also in attendance.

“I debuted one of the biggest songs of my career is the stadium behind where that sign is… I appreciate & am so thankful for where I am, I wouldn’t change a thing about where I’ve come from, and I’m excited to see where I’m going,” Remy Ma continued. “Thank you Bronx Borough President, @msvanessa77 and Deputy Borough President @jpegnyc for this honor.”

In 2012, Fat Joe was honored on the Bronx Walk of Fame. The “All The Way Up” lyricists are joined by other honorees which includes the late Luther Vandross, Grandmaster Caz, Swizz Beatz, KRS-One, Kool DJ Red Alert, Kurtis Blow, Rita Moreno, Kid Capri and more.

The Bronx Walk of Fame was created in 1997 by former borough president Fernando Ferrer after he wanted to honor people with Bronx ties who made notable contributions to society.

Remy Ma’s rise to fame began in the early 2000s under the guidance of the late Big Pun. She was signed to the infamous Terror Squad record label following his death in 2000 and went on to hop on Grammy-nominated tracks like “Lean Back”