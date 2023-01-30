Photo: Screenshot from Ice Spice’s “In Ha Mood” video
By Regina Cho
  /  01.30.2023

Earlier this month, Ice Spice dropped off her surprise project Like..? The offering included six tracks and housed several of her viral hits like “Bikini Bottom” and “Munch (Feelin’ U).” Named after her infamous ad-lib, the EP sees just one assist from Lil Tjay, who appears on “Gangsta Boo.”

Over the weekend, she followed up with her latest offering from the project, the official music video for “In Ha Mood.” The new clip is co-directed by Oliver Cannon and Chris Villa and sees Ice taking over the streets of her home city, from the bodega to a snow mountain-themed photo shoot. On the song, she raps over production courtesy of frequent collaborator RIOT USA:

“I tried dippin’, he begged me to stay, bae, I’m not stayin’, I just wanna play (just wanna play)/ In the party, he just wanna rump (rump), big boobs and the butt stay plump (stay plump)/ She a baddie, she know she a 10, she a baddie with her baddie friend/ They like, ‘Ice, how you always stay hot?’ (Hot), oh, they mad ’cause I keep makin’ bops (bops)”

The New York-raised rapper started making waves on the drill scene two years ago with “Bully (Freestyle)” and “No Clarity.” In 2022, she hit her stride as she started consistently releasing more music, dropping off loose tracks like “Be A Lady” and “Euphoric.” She skyrocketed to popularity when “Munch (Feelin’ U)” spread all over social media like wildfire thanks to a co-sign from Drake.

In a recent interview on Apple Music 1, Ice spoke about how she’s not in a rush to drop her debut album or stray from her signature sound anytime soon. “There’s always time to evolve and grow as an artist. I’m not rushing to jump into another sound or rushing to do something different; if it happens, it happens,” she said. “I just want everything to be natural. I just love it and I’m not in any hurry. I know I’m here for a good time and a long time.”

Be sure to press play on Ice Spice’s brand new “In Ha Mood” music video down below.

