Today (Jan. 20), Ice Spice dropped off her surprise project Like..? The offering includes six tracks and houses several of her viral hits like “Bikini Bottom” and “Munch (Feelin’ U).” Named after her infamous ad-lib, the EP sees just one assist from Lil Tjay, who appears on “Gangsta Boo.” On the said track, the 23-year-old artist raps over a sample of “I Need A Girl (Pt. 2)” by Diddy:

“A baddie gon’ get what she like (Grrah)/ So what’s your sign? ‘Cause I like you (Like)/ Got a place we can stay for the night but I’m too shy to invite you (Grrah)/ You got a gangsta vibe (Vibe) and I want a gangsta boo (Boo)/ One of the dangerous kind (Grrah), I’m tryna see how a gangsta move/ He never worries ’bout no exes, all on my body, I’m the bestest”

“I made ‘Gangsta Boo,’ and then I was just thinking who I would hear on it really,” Ice Spice said in a new interview on Apple Music 1. “But I wanted it to be a real genuine collab. You feel me? We’ve been friends since last year, so I was just like, yeah, who better than him? We both from the Bronx. I made the song before she (Gangsta Boo) passed. Right before, actually. So, yeah. That was real sad, very exact coincidence.”

The New York-raised rapper started making waves on the drill scene two years ago with “Bully (Freestyle)” and “No Clarity.” In 2022, she hit her stride as she started consistently releasing more music, dropping off loose tracks like “Be A Lady” and “Euphoric.” She skyrocketed to popularity when “Munch (Feelin’ U)” spread all over social media like wildfire thanks to a co-sign from Drake.

