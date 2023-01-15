Memphis rap legend Gangsta Boo may be gone physically, but her legacy will continue to live on. This weekend, the “Queen of Memphis” was laid to rest after a funeral service at Brown Missionary Baptist Church was held on Saturday (Jan. 14), two weeks after the 43-year-old was found dead. Her cause of death is pending an autopsy and toxicology results.

Gangsta Boo, real name Lola C. Mitchell, rose to prominence as a Three 6 Mafia member. She was featured on six of the group’s albums, from Mystic Stylez to Choices: The Album. Though she released a solo project, in 2001, she struck out on her own to focus on her music career. She would release two more projects, further cementing her name in Southern hip hop’s history.

There is no denying the late emcee laid the groundwork for female acts who followed behind bar. A little over two and a half months before she passed, Gangsta Boo gave GloRilla, her hometown’s newest star, and Miami’s City Girls props. “I been watching them girls for the past couple of years and I was like, ‘What the f**k?’ It made me feel good. They represented Memphis right. It’s only been me and [La] Chat that came out of Memphis,” she said during an appearance on “Drink Champs” in September.

The CMG signee was on hand for the icon’s homegoing service. She spoke with local news outlets outside the church. “Long live Lola, Big Memphis. Let’s go!” said Glo as she alluded to Gangsta Boo’s spirit and legacy being omnipresent. “She’s still alive, you know what I’m saying? Big Memphis, we gon’ keep representing her,” added the “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” artist.

The 22-year-old not only earned the hip hop veteran’s respect, but she also managed to lace a track with her, too. Last year, the petite stunner and Gangsta Boo were enlisted for Latto’s “FTCU.”

Before her untimely passing, the influential talent teased that she planned on dropping new music this year. She also revealed to Billboard which female artist she most wanted to work with. “Missy would be numero uno,” she told the publication. “If I had the opportunity to be in the studio with her and to see how she creates and to vibe off her energy and have her vibe off mine, I think it’d be dope. Because she was one of my influences, using my voice as an instrument,” she added.

Gangsta Boo’s presence in hip hop will surely be missed. See related post below.