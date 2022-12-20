The accolades keep piling up for Memphis duo GloRilla and Hitkidd. Last month, their hit song “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” became Grammy-nominated for Best Rap Performance. Now, their single has reached another new milestone.

According to Chart Data, yesterday (Dec. 19), “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” reached over 1 million units sold in the U.S., which makes the song eligible for Platinum status.

The CMG artist is yet to comment on the new accomplishment, but yesterday, the producer Hitkidd went to his Instagram account to share the news. He posted a picture of Chart Data’s tweet with the caption, “Bruh, I just went platinum.”

Along with the new achievement, Billboard also named “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” the No. 1 song of 2022.

“The Hitkidd-produced beat is immediately enjoyable, inciting mischievous excitement by way of its simple dark piano melody and a drum pattern to get even the most reluctant partygoer out of their seat and onto the dance floor. But it’s GloRilla’s husky, snarling delivery that makes ‘FNF’ best-of-year material,” said the music publication. “It’s clear that the 23-year-old rapper is just being herself, flapping her arms around a vast parking lot with a squad of girlfriends, one of which flashes a 42-ounce bottle of malt liquor, all of which shout the infectious chorus at the top of their lungs.”

GloRilla and Hitkidd dropped the song on April 29. The song went viral and launched GloRilla into stardom. This year, “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” went No. 1 on Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay and peaked at No. 42 on the Billboard Hot 100.

In September, Big Glo dropped the remix to the single, which featured Latto and JT of the City Girls. The following month, she dropped her debut EP, Anyways, Life’s Great. The project came with nine tracks including “Blessed” and “Tomorrow 2” with Cardi B. “Tomorrow 2” became her first platinum song of 2022 and the EP debuted at No. 11 on the Billboard 200 chart. In January, GloRilla is set to go on her “Anyways, Life’s Great Tour.”