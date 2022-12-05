NBA YounBoy got a lot off of his mind yesterday (Dec. 4) when he randomly dropped his new track “This Not A Song ‘This For My Supporters.’”

In 8 minutes, YB used his rap lyrics as a tool to vent to his listeners. On the track, he continued to be a peace advocate, promoting his “Stop the Violence” campaign. He expressed his thoughts on Kanye West, and he revealed that he’d like to do a song with GloRilla. He raps:

“Yоu bеttеr nоt bumр GlоRіllа, b**сh, уоu gоn’ gеt kісkеd uр оut thіѕ hоmе/ Yоu аіn’t f**kіn’ wіth nо f**k n**gа, b**сh уоu knоw І’m thе rеаlеѕt rоund, уеаh/І knоw thеу gоn’ trу tо ѕwіtсh uр mу wоrdѕ/ Маn, tеll thаt gіrl, lеt’ѕ dо а ѕоng.”

Based on the lyrics, NBA YoungBoy believed that people will misinterpret what he said, but GloRilla understood everything and didn’t take his words as a diss. In fact, hours after “This Not a Song ‘This For My Supporters’” dropped, the Grammy-nominated “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” artist went to Twitter to show love to Lil Top. She tweeted the letters YB followed by three fire emojis. It is unclear if she accepted the offer with her response, but she did ensure that there is no beef between the two hip hop stars.

YB 🔥🔥🔥🔥 — GloRilla 🦍 (@GloTheofficial) December 4, 2022

Apparently, something bothered the Baton-Rouge rapper because when he uploaded “This Not a Song “This For My Supporters” to his YouTube channel, he left a message supporting a few mystery people.

His caption for the video read,“I feel yo pain, I got you n**ga. I’m with you. Just remember to ‘remain a man’ and you (sweet lady) ’remain a [woman].’ Don’t let these people flunk you out. I’m gone protect you and preach to the end.”

“We will not be broken,” he added. “The only option is to win. A gangster is not who you say you are, ‘it’s who you show you are.’ It’s not what these n**gas trying to dictate you to be. Make your own decisions and stand on it.”

If the GloRilla and YoungBoy song actually happens, this wouldn’t be the first time YB collaborated with one of the hottest female rappers in the game. Earlier this year, he dropped “I Admit” feat. Nicki Minaj from his 19-track Gangsta Grillz mixtape Ma’ I Got A Family. Before that, he and the Young Money Barbie collaborated on the Mike WiLL Made-It produced track “What That Speed Bout?!” Check out YB’s new track “This Not a Song ‘This For My Supporters’” below.